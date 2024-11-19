What is the 064 network in South Africa? Complete guide to phone codes

With various cellular service providers available in South Africa, which are constantly increasing in popularity, there is a growing number of network codes to which to get accustomed. What is the 064 network in South Africa? This article discusses standard network codes and their origins.

South African networks have their own number prefixes. Photo: Cell C’s Facebook page and Halfpoint Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cell phones became increasingly mainstream in South Africa in the early 90s, sped up by various notable events. Among them is the launching of Telkom in 1991, along with MTN and Vodacom in 1994.

These networks improved their services by offering different cellular services and features, and by the time Cell C was created in 2001, cell phones were commonplace. Today, millions of South Africans have cell phones and are subscribed to one of the significant service providers available.

What is the 064 network in South Africa?

The 064 service provider is often associated with Cell C. However, the number following the 4 in the 064 prefix determines what network provider the cell phone number is from networks Vodacom, Cell C, or MTN.

Where is the 064 number from?

Is 064 Vodacom or Cell C? The 064 prefix was originally assigned mainly to Cell C; however, over time, with number portability, numbers with the 064 prefix have been used across other networks like MTN and Vodacom. Here are the follow-up numbers that may determine which network the prefix belongs to (assuming no porting):

Prefix Network 0640 MTN 0641–0645 Cell C 0646–0649 Vodacom

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) allocates numbers within the 064 range to different service providers. Number portability can also see a number within a certain prefix be used interchangeably within networks due to SIM swapping, retaining the original number while changing networks altogether.

The 064 code belongs to Cell C. Photo: Tim Robberts and Justine de Lange (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is the 062 network?

The 062 network provider has previously been associated with Cell C. A South African phone generator website, Phone Numbers Extractor Toolkit, has reported that 062 is also within the Cell C network.

Which network is 067?

It has been reported that the 067 code has been associated with South African networks Vodacom and Telkom. However, according to a 2018 article by MyBroadband, Telkom shared an email to business partners with information that Telkom was given new numbers in the 067 range by ICASA.

What network is 069?

MTN and Telkom Mobile have been formerly associated with the network code 069. An authority source has not confirmed this, but it is believed that Telkom Mobile currently uses the code.

What is a 060 number in South Africa?

According to Quick Read Magazine, the 060 number is a non-geographic mobile network code used by various mobile network operators and MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators). This means a wide range of South African cellular networks use the code.

The 064 code can be associated with various ceullular networks. Photo: Justine de Lange and Tim Robberts (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is 066 a Vodacom number?

The 066 network provider in South Africa is Vodacom. A 2024 article by MyBroadband mentions various updated codes in the country, including 066.

What do Vodacom numbers start with?

Since 066 is confirmed not to be a Vodacom number, what number does Vodacom start with? Each service provider has specific codes. Numbers beginning with 072 and 082 are designated for Vodacom, but the same MyBroadband referenced above mentions the following updated Vodacom codes as of 2024:

0606–0609

0636–0637

0646–0649

0673–0675

0711–0716

076

079

0818

082

How do you check if a number is Vodacom or MTN?

The best way to tell which number is which is via the number's prefix. Vodacom numbers usually begin with 072 and 082, while 073 and 083 prefixes are associated with MTN. The 084 prefix is for Cell C.

Frequently asked questions

Now that you know what the 064 network is, what else is there to know about the network's services? Here are some of the most commonly asked questions.

There is other essential information that is benefital for Cell C customers to know. Photo: Nick David

Source: Getty Images

How can you get your cell phone statement?

There are four ways you can get your statement, being:

Via the Cell C mobile app: Login to the app and choose the ' Invoice '.

Login to the app and choose the ' '. On the Cell C website: Use the login self-service and navigate to ' My Account History ' and then ' Invoices .'

Use the and navigate to ' ' and then ' .' Self-service IVR: Call 135 and enter your active self-service PIN. Select option one for 'Manage' or 'Current balance' or option three for 'Past and present statements'.

Call and enter your Select for or for Call 135: Alternatively, you can dial 135 and select option nine to speak to an agent.

How can you activate international roaming?

International roaming helps you to stay connected to loved ones when abroad. There are two ways to activate global roaming:

Self-service IVR: Call 135 and use your active self-service PIN, then select option one for 'Manage' and 'International roaming/dialling'.

Call and use your then select for and Call 135: Dial 135 and select option one to speak to an agent.

How can you get a SIM swap?

There are three ways you can get a SIM swap:

Self-service IVR: Call 084 135 from a landline or any other cellphone and provide the active self-service PIN . Select option one, 'Manage' , and then 'SIM swap'.

Call from a landline or any other cellphone and provide the . Select , and then In-store: Visit any Cell C store and request a SIM swap from any agents.

and request a SIM swap from any agents. Call 084 135: Dial 084 135 or 135, and select option nine to speak to an agent.

You must wait at least two hours before inserting a new SIM into your phone.

What is your monthly limit?

Cell C contracts provide a monthly limit on calls agreed upon between the service provider and the customer. Once the limit is reached, an SMS will notify you that your limit is ending.

How can you increase or decrease your monthly usage?

Here are the two ways you can change your monthly usage limits:

Self-service: Log in with your details (username and password), and choose 'Change spend limit'.

Log in with your (username and password), and choose Call 135: Dial 135 and select option nine to speak to an agent.

Answering the question of 'What is the 064 network in South Africa?', the 064 network is associated with Cell C, MTN or Vodacom, assuming no porting and depending on the number that comes after 4.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to get an airtime advance from Telkom: A step-by-step guide

Telkom is the oldest GSM network in South Africa, partnering up with Vodafone to provide the service. Briefly.co.za wrote about how Telkom's mobile networks

How can you get an airtime advance from Telkom? This article is a step-by-step guide on how to get airtime now and pay later, along with other essential information.

Source: Briefly News