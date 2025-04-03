One South African boy was thrilled to see his favourite global soccer team play a game in front of him at a stadium

The youngster could not let the opportunity to meet his heroes pass by, so he ran across the field to say hello, but experienced a major hurdle

Strict Mzansi security guards tried to stop him, but the sportsmen were just as eager to meet the young soccer fan

In 2012, Neymar and the rest of his teammates flew to South Africa to play a friendly match with Bafana Bafana.

A South African boy met his soccer heroes in 2012. Image: @neymarjr

Source: Instagram

The team's visit to the motherland was part of the Brazilian national team’s preparations for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

SA boy meets Neymar

A South African boy could not believe his eyes when he saw his favourite Brazilian soccer star. The boy escaped his seat and ran across the field to meet his idol.

His dream was almost ruined by strict security guards who tried to stop him from meeting Neymar. The Brazilian team spotted the young chap and urged that he come over for a special meet and greet.

The team, including Neymar, gave the soccer fan a fulfilling greeting, lifting him in front of the whole stadium to see and cheering him on. The boy lived out one of his wildest dreams and beamed with joy throughout the moment.

The soccer stars were excited to meet the young fan and even snapped pictures with him on their mobile phones. The experience warmed everyone’s hearts as they experienced true kindness in action.

South Africans melted after watching the beautiful clip that trended online. Neymar’s kind gesture was praised in the comments section, with some people attributing the boy’s success to the soccer star for his random act of kindness.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi moved by boy meeting Neymar

South Africans were touched by the sweet moment and shared in the comments:

South Africans were warmed by Neymar's kindness. Image: @neymarjr

Source: Instagram

@Snis chuckled at the strict security guards:

“Players can embarrass security guys sometimes.”

@Sakhile Manzini was impressed by the team's kindness:

“Respect to the Brazilian players, man!”

@Andy Turner reminded Mzansi of the importance of being kind:

“Always be kind and treat people the way you want to be treated.”

@TheMusicChap appreciated the random act of kindness:

“The kid is now a successful businessman with a good heart because of this gesture of love.”

@Mama Ka Bluey💙 was emotional after watching the video:

“Who else is crying?”

@Qhayiya wrote shared his reasons for always loving Neymar:

“That's why I will never hate Neymar, as a South African.”

