A sickly madala was looking to buy a phone outside of a shopping centre and got scammed, making some South Africans angry

Pickpocketing and muggings are a common occurrence in the country, and many criminals run amok in busy cities

People across the internet showed the poor gent some sympathy, while others weren't so sympathetic to his experience

A sickly madala got scammed when he tried to buy a phone outside a shopping centre, and SA wasn't happy about it. Images: Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman/ Getty Images, michae_qhawe_ncube

A sickly madala tried to purchase a phone outside a shopping centre and realised it was a scam when he opened the box to use it. South Africans were furious about the incident while some others decided to laugh at the gent. The victim looked incredibly sad while speaking to the camera man filming.

Pain in the eyes

Instagram user michae_qhawe_ncube posted the clip with a caption that read:

"#mallscammers💔 This is painful most of you won’t see heaven 💔"

Multi-award-winning artist Lady Du reacted in the comments of the heartbreaking video and said she is willing to buy him a new phone. She said:

"I wish I knew where he stayed. I'd buy him one."

Always on the lookout

South Africa is sadly a country where you can't trust the random people you meet on the streets. The crime rate in the nation is quite high, and a quick search for the right accounts on X reveals how intense criminal acts are on South African streets. Some clips consist of a group of men following people who aren't aware of them and then pouncing on them.

Scams are a part of day to day life in busy cities across South Africa. Image: Paul Bradbury

Source: Getty Images

The poor man who got scammed is, surprisingly, lucky that he wasn't harmed through his experience. People across Mzansi had a lot to say about the clip while some laughed at the sad man.

hildahnomzamo said:

"What happened from going to pep cell, Ackermans, jet? Go inside the stores and stop buying from the street."

sphiwengwenya2024 mentioned:

"I don’t understand why people are laughing, this is just a old man who was trying to be like other people out there. He thought of getting himself a phone by buying it on the streets, which simply means he didn't have enough funds to buy it at the shop."

kokwanathabiso commented:

"He's learning the hard way."

rethabilenthite_ posted:

"They once did this to my uncle, he arrived at home with a tile 😭"

yvurgyeoyrf shared:

"I don't intend to sound condescending at all but this is what a lack of education does to normal people everyday. People do things like this to elderly black women all the time 💔"

scaredtolivescaredtodie said:

"I wonder how much he paid because that's the 24 ultra 😮"

mogaumankgela8 asked:

"How can you buy something that you don't see? 😢"

