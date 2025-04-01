The Zimbabwean who was arrested for the Marry Me Informal Settlement murder abandoned his bail application

He was detained for allegedly killing six patrollers on 22 March 2025 during an altercation which turned deadly

The defendant's next court appearance will be on 17 April, and netizens weighed in on why he could have abandoned his bail application

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The Soshanguve murders suspect abandoned bail. Stock images by SimpleImages and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The 27-year-old Zimbabwean who was arrested for allegedly killing six patrollers at the Marry Me Informal Settlement in Soshanguve, Tshwane, abandoned his bail application at the Pretoria North Magistrates Court on 1 April 2025.

What happened to the Marry Me shooting suspect?

According to SABC News, the suspect appeared in court on 16 counts, including premeditated murder, murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Lumka Mahanjana, said he allegedly shot and killed the six patrollers in the settlement and tried to kill others. His case has been postponed until 17 April 2025. Another suspect who was arrested was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Zimbabwean suspect abandoned his bail. Stock images by Chris Ryan

Source: Getty Images

What happened at the Marry Me Informal Settlement?

Members of the informal settlement's Community Policing Forum got into an altercation with a group of which the suspect and his co-accused were part. The conflict turned deadly, and six patrollers were shot.

The police minister, Senzo Mchunu, visited the area on 24 March, three days after the incident happened and condemned the shooting. He told the community that the South African Police Service would deploy more resources to fight the crime in the area.

Mchunu confirmed the suspect's arrest in connection with the alleged killing of the patrollers. He initially said one suspect was arrested, but the Hawks later confirmed that two suspects were arrested.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page shared their opinions on why he abandoned bail.

Palesa Pruddy Skommere asked:

"How is bail even an option in this instance, if there's proof, assuming thorough investigation was conducted and evidence gathered in support of such?"

Kwena Masilela said:

"Because he knows the community is waiting for him."

Sthabaza Thabiso said:

"Guilty for what he did to innocent patrollers."

Lerobo Champ Mmadi said:

"Sosha is not a safe place. You will be shocked when he gets to reveal the names of those who sent him."

Bonolo More said:

"Since he's abandoning bail, the government must not provide him with free food."

Reagile Rey Makwela said:

"Filthy tactic criminals use to avoid having to deal with" justice."

KZN tavern shooting kills 1, injures 4

In another article, Briefly News reported that the police are investigating a tavern shooting which happened on 22 March in KwaZulu-Natal. One person was killed, and four were injured.

A man approached two men who were on the way to a tavern in Sundumbili. He shot them and robbed the deceased of his gun. He then walked into the tavern and opened fire, injuring four others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News