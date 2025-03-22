Global site navigation

1 Dead and 4 Injured in KwaZulu-Natal Shooting Incident, SA Reeling
South Africa

by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • The South African Police Service is investigating a violent incident in KwaZulu-Natal in which one person was killed in a tavern
  • The suspect shot and killed one man after he shot at two people who were walking towards the tavern before shooting other patrons
  • He then allegedly robbed him of his belongings and the police are probing a murder and armed robbery incident

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A tavern shooting left one person dead and several injured in KwaZulu-Natal
A gunman killed one person and injured four in KZN. Stock images by Nigel Jared and Xavier Lorenzo
Source: Getty Images

SUNDUMBILI, KWAZULU-NATAL — One person was killed, and four were injured when a suspect opened fire at a tavern in Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal on 22 March 2025.

What happened in Sundumbili?

According to SABC News, the incident happened in the Madanfarm area in Sundimbili. Two men were reportedly on their way to a tavern and were walking towards it when an armed man approached them. Without warning, he fired at them as they were close to entering the tavern. After the deceased fell, he then took his weapon and ran towards the tavern. He randomly shot into the tavern and four people were injured as a result of his actions.

Similar tavern shootings in South Africa

A tavern in KwaZulu-Natal was a crime scene following a shooting
A shooting in KZN left 1 dead. Stock image by Jacob Wackerhausen
Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to the crime

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page shared their views on the horrific incident.

Sabelo Langsberg made an indirect reference to KwaZulu-Natal's provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

"RIP in advance to those suspects."

KM Mazeka KamaRadebe was worried about the rate of violent crimes in the province.

"KZN is only good at killing."

Charlotte Makgotla noted the rate of murders in the country.

"People are dying every second in SA. SA is a no-go country."

Honourable JP Nabil commented on the impact of alcohol in South Africa,

"The time alcohol is one of the biggest problems of South African youths."

Madyolo Siyabonga Nokwindla said:

"No more going to the tavern at night. That's my decision from now."

4 Killed in Soshanguve informal settlement shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported that four people were killed and eight were injured when a shooting took place in a community in Soshanguve in Gauteng on 22 March. The incident happened at the Marry Me Informal Settlement.

It's believed that community patrollers were patrolling the street when they encountered a group of people. It's not known what happened, but they got into an altercation which resulted in the deaths of four people.

Source: Briefly News

