The South African Police Service is investigating a violent incident in KwaZulu-Natal in which one person was killed in a tavern

The suspect shot and killed one man after he shot at two people who were walking towards the tavern before shooting other patrons

He then allegedly robbed him of his belongings and the police are probing a murder and armed robbery incident

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A gunman killed one person and injured four in KZN. Stock images by Nigel Jared and Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

SUNDUMBILI, KWAZULU-NATAL — One person was killed, and four were injured when a suspect opened fire at a tavern in Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal on 22 March 2025.

What happened in Sundumbili?

According to SABC News, the incident happened in the Madanfarm area in Sundimbili. Two men were reportedly on their way to a tavern and were walking towards it when an armed man approached them. Without warning, he fired at them as they were close to entering the tavern. After the deceased fell, he then took his weapon and ran towards the tavern. He randomly shot into the tavern and four people were injured as a result of his actions.

Similar tavern shootings in South Africa

CCTV footage showed the moment a horrific shooting happened outside of a tavern in the Johannesburg CBD on 19 January, in which two gunmen walked into it and opened fire

Four people died and four were injured in Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal on February when five gunmen opened fire in a tavern attack

Eight people were killed when a shooting took place in a tavern in Mpumalanga on 11 January, prompting discussions of gun violence and safety in the country

A tavern owner opened fire in a house in an informal settlement in Orange Farm, Johannesburg in October 2024, killing seven people in the deadly shooting

Seven people, including six men and a woman, perished in a horrific tavern shooting in Orkney in the North West in July 2024 during a robbery where the suspects also took cash and a snooker table

A shooting in KZN left 1 dead. Stock image by Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to the crime

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page shared their views on the horrific incident.

Sabelo Langsberg made an indirect reference to KwaZulu-Natal's provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

"RIP in advance to those suspects."

KM Mazeka KamaRadebe was worried about the rate of violent crimes in the province.

"KZN is only good at killing."

Charlotte Makgotla noted the rate of murders in the country.

"People are dying every second in SA. SA is a no-go country."

Honourable JP Nabil commented on the impact of alcohol in South Africa,

"The time alcohol is one of the biggest problems of South African youths."

Madyolo Siyabonga Nokwindla said:

"No more going to the tavern at night. That's my decision from now."

Source: Briefly News