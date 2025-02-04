Eight people at a tavern in Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal were shot at, including two off-duty police officers

Four were killed in the attack, whose motive is unknown, while four others were taken to a clinic for treatment

A manhunt has been launched for five suspects while police are investigating the circumstances of the incident

Five suspects allegedly opened fire on eight patrons at a KZN tavern, killing four, including two off-duty constables. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

MANDENI — Four people were killed, including two off-duty police officers, in a mass shooting at a KwaZulu-Natal tavern on Monday, 3 February 2025.

This is after five suspects allegedly opened fire on patrons at an establishment on Ikhwezi Road, Bhidla Section, in Sundumbili, near Mandeni.

Bullets rain down on 8 at tavern

Four others were severely wounded in the incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said two of those killed were constables, who were off-duty at the time.

He said one of them had allegedly gotten into an altercation with a group of five men as they were consuming alcohol.

"They resolved the argument peacefully and the constable bought the five men alcohol. [However], the other officer later spat with the same group of men outside the tavern. They retaliated and shot at him.

"Bleeding, the constable reportedly ran back into the tavern. The suspects followed him inside and shot randomly at everyone inside."

Police are investigating a shooting at a tavern in which four people were killed, including two off-duty constables, in Sundumbili. Image: @DasenThathiah

Three people, including the constable who tried to flee by running back inside, died at the scene. The second off-duty officer was rushed to a community healthcare facility after sustaining gunshot wounds in the attack.

He was declared dead on arrival.

IPSS Medical Rescue rushed four other patrons to the hospital for treatment.

Police subsequently shut down the tavern, confiscating the liquor, after it had been operating illegally.

Netshiunda said police were investigating the motive for the shooting.

"Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident or the suspects' whereabouts to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 086 001 0111," he urged.

