Video Shows Metro Police Raid Popular Joburg Adult Venue Due to Alleged Non-Compliance
- Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers swarmed a popular adult entertainment establishment in downtown Johannesburg
- A video posted on the @PSAFLIVE X page suggested that the brothel, Diplomat Hotel, was closed down for reported non-compliance
- The clip shows the establishment mostly empty, devoid of clients and prostitutes, and officers searching patrons hanging about
JOHANNESBURG — A video of a hive of law enforcement activity at a popular brothel in downtown Johannesburg has gone viral on social media.
The clip, posted on the @PSAFLIVE page on X, captured a sweep of the establishment and virtually no prostitutes or clients milling about.
Johannesburg brothel reportedly closed
A caption accompanying the video in part read:
"Diplomat [Hotel] was closed last night for non-compliance. The brothel is known to have [allegedly] illegal Zimbabwean girls working as prostitutes."
According to The Zimbabwean online publication, Zimbabwean women can be found at nearly every brothel, tavern, and adult entertainment hangout.
The Central Business District (CBD) is littered with brothels and, so, too, throngs of foreign nationals — mostly women from neighbouring countries who flocked to South Africa as economic migrants.
A dire economic situation is often blamed for many, including locals, to turn to the degrading trade of sex work, reportedly rife with abuse, to eke out a living.
In the 76-second long @PSAFLIVE video, Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers search some male patrons.
Several people can be seen drinking beer from dumpy bottles.
More information about the establishment's non-compliance was not immediately available.
