KwaZulu-Natal police killed two suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers in a shootout in the province

Police were tipped off about a potential heist in the area and were deployed to prevent a robbery from taking place

South Africans joked about how brazen criminals were to try their luck where Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was

KWAZULU-NATAL – Law enforcement officials in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) continue their no-nonsense approach to crime and have foiled another cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery.

Two men were shot dead following a shootout with police in the Sinyameni area of Msinga in Northern KZN, while three others were arrested.

The shootout occurred on the evening of Thursday, 3 July 2025, as a multi-disciplinary intelligence-led team engaged with the suspects before they could target the CIT van.

How did police apprehend the men?

KZN police spokesman, Brigadier Jay Naicker, confirmed to Briefly News that police received intelligence of a planned heist of a CIT vehicle in the area. The multi-disciplinary team were deployed and spotted a Mercedes-Benz vehicle with four occupants in it.

When police approached, the men opened fire. Officers retaliated, leaving two dead, while two others were apprehended. One of the men arrested is understood to be a former employee of a private security company. Police also recovered two unlicensed firearms as well as ammunition. The men will appear in the Msinga Magistrate’s Court.

How was the third man arrested?

Following the shootout, some of the suspects fled the scene and members in Newcastle received intelligence that they could be attempting to flee to Gauteng. Law enforcement officials attempted to stop the men when they entered Newcastle and a high-speed chase and shootout with operational members ensued.

One suspect was then arrested, but one still managed to evade arrest. An Audi Q5 and other exhibits were also seized, Morne Potgieter of Ithemba Security confirmed.

How South Africans reacted to the news

Social media users again praised the work done by KZN police, with many joking that funeral parlour owners were profiting when criminals engaged in shootouts with the cops.

Lesiba Tlomatsana stated:

“I need to get a funeral parlour in KZN fast. Business is booming.”

Shandylor Bounce agreed:

“Mortuary owners are smiling. The business is doing good.”

MamboKenn Malleka said:

“KZN is playing Squid Games in real life.”

Stephane Mokase added:

“Imagine owning a funeral parlour in KZN.”

Ryno Steenekamp asked:

“Can all criminals please move to KZN? They have a "surprise" waiting for you😂.”

SirOfentse Moloko joked:

“These robbers, I swear they don’t have smartphones, television or radios, because wow. It’s like a chicken walking into Chicken Licken😂.”

Kagiso Samuel said:

“Police in KZN no longer carry handcuffs. They go around carrying body bags.”

Tshepo T Mokhonoana asked:

“Why would you go there and commit a crime that involves guns? Why?”

KZN police engage in fatal shootout with suspects

Briefly News reported on 16 June 2025 that the South African Police Service got into a fatal shootout with cash-in-transit heist suspects.

One suspect was killed, while another evaded arrest, but two officers were also wounded in the shootout that happened in Maphumlo in Durban.

Police recovered guns, stolen vehicles, and explosives at the scene, which they believe were going to be used to commit another heist.

