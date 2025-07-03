The five men who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Free State teen are planning to sue the State

The men were arrested on 27 June 2025 when police rescued Kamogelo Baukudi, who was originally kidnapped on 5 June

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the news that the accused planned to take legal action

Kamogelo Baukudi was found safe and sound on 27 June, while five men were arrested in connection with his disappearance. Image: @Newzroom405

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

FREE STATE – South Africans are in disbelief after five men indicated that they planned to sue the State.

The men were arrested on 27 June 2025 in connection with the abduction of Kamogelo Baukudi. The 19-year-old was kidnapped on 5 June while returning home from Marti Du Plessis School in Fitchardpark, Bloemfontein.

Baukudi was found safe in Wepener, in the company of two of the men. Three others were arrested at a house in the area.

Why do the men want to sue?

The five men were due to appear in court alongside 42-year-old police officer, Sergeant Nzima Adoons, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the matter could not proceed as the investigation was yet to link the suspects to the alleged crime of kidnapping and extortion. This, even though two of the men were found with the victim.

The five men are now planning to sue the State, claiming that they were assaulted and wrongfully arrested. With the five men off the hook for now, the State will focus all attention on Adoons.

Police arrested the five men in Wepener, where they found the kidnapped teen as well. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

How is Adoons linked to the crime?

Adoons has maintained that he didn’t know Baukudi or his family, and wasn’t aware of any abduction or extortion. He explained that he was only linked to the case because of his police vehicle.

“General Adams explained to me that I was linked to the kidnapping because of the vehicle. The vehicle’s location showed that it was on the scene on the day of the kidnapping,” he said during a recent court appearance.

South Africans left in disbelief

Social media users weighed in on the men’s plans to sue, questioning how they claimed they were wrongfully arrested when they were found with the victim.

Tshepo Rsa said:

“It's not wrongful arrest. They were found in possession of the kidnapped child. Police have the right to arrest or take them into the police station for questioning. If they were innocent as they claim, they must prove it after the police conducted their due procedures. When you are in possession of any individual who is reported missing, or a stolen item, or linked to a particular crime, or have a close relation with someone who might have committed a crime, police have the right to take you in for questioning.”

Minnie Smit added:

“They see an opportunity to make money. They do not know that the state has the right to apprehend you for questioning, especially when you are in possession of the evidence. In this case, their evidence was the victim. Judicially, they were supposed to go for questioning. Good luck to them and apologies if they were only assisting the boy.”

Thembi Thembi said:

“South Africa should change this law. The fact that people who work hard to earn a living are being taxed for just useless uses of their money is disgusting. No,w who knows the kind of deal they had with that boy and his family?”

Relebohile Mabasia Lemaoana said:

“Let us not forget that a state vehicle was used to kidnap the boy. Meaning it was well planned.”

Given Mabussi added:

“They're completely deranged. You were found with said individual, who people are looking for. You all were arrested under suspicion of being the alleged kidnappers. So, to have the guts to sue the State is simply baffling. If they didn't do it, they must prove it first.”

Phola Sbuda stated:

“That's Mzansi for you.”

Officer arrested in connection with kidnapping

Briefly News reported on 6 June that the South African Police Service made a breakthrough in the Baukudi kidnapping case.

The police arrested a 42-year-old sergeant in connection with the disappearance of the teenager in Bloemfontein.

Baukudi was kidnapped on 5 June by two men who were masquerading as police officers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News