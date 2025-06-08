The South African Police Service has made a breakthrough after they arrested a police officer in connection with the disappearance of a teenager in Bloemfontein

Kamogelo Bukaudi was kidnapped on 5 June on his way home from school, allegedly by two men who masqueraded as police officers

A 42-year-old sergeant was arrested and detained and is expected to appear in court soon; the police said Bukaudi has not been found

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The police arrested a police officer for allegedly abducting a teenager. Images: Tshepiso Mametela/ Original and SAPS/ Facebook

Source: UGC

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a sergeant in connection with the abduction of 19-year-old Kamogel Bukaudi, who was abducted on 5 June 2205. He has not been found.

SAPS arrest officer

According to the South African Police Service, the 42-year-old police sergeant was arrested three days after Bukaudi's abduction. He is expected to appear in court soon. The Free State provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, said the investigation has entered a crucial stage. She called for members of the public to step forward with information.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What happened to Bukaudi?

Bukaudi was on his way home from school with his driver when two people driving in a Toyota Hilux stopped them. One of the car's occupants was wearing a police uniform, and the other wore civilian clothing. They told the driver that the car they were travelling in was suspected tro be transporting drugs.

The two suspects took Bukaudi and instructed is driver to drive before them to the police station. However, on the way there, a truck drove between the Hilux and the driver's Suzuki. When the truck moved out of the way, the Hilux with Bukaudi was gone.

A cop was cuffed for allegedly kidnapping a teenager. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

Source: Original

Recently, an eight-year-old from Ratanda in Heidelberg, Gauteng, was kidnapped from her home during a robbery. The suspects broke into the house and kidnapped Omphile Sebiloane. However, she was fortunately returned home the next day unharmed.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans, commenting on SABC News' Facebook post, were disturbed that a police officer was arrested as a suspect.

Gift said:

"A lot of these kidnapping and human trafficking crimes are done successfully because there are law enforcement officers involved who know exactly how to navigate without being suspected and caught."

Joan Visser said:

"The police are involved in a lot of crime these days."

Mno Tile said:

"That's why I don't stop when police stop me."

Jeffrey Letsoesa asked:

"How can we trust the police?"

Lechalaba Tshepo said:

"This raises questions on the three SAPAS officers who were found dead in Centurion."

Woman chases after Polo passengers who kidnapped the girl

In a related article, Briefly News reported that women from Katlehong in Ekurhuleni chased after a VW Polo, which kidnapped a woman in their presence. A TikTokker shared a video warning people to be careful of a VW Polo that was allegedly targeting women.

According to the woman, two men driving a Polo kidnapped a woman. One of the community members was stopped by the men who pretended to be looking for someone.

When the community member refused, she overheard them discuss how she would be a problem. They targeted another woman, and when another neighbour tried to stop them, they failed, and the woman was snatched.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News