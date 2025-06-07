An eight-year-old girl from Ratanda in Heidelberg went missing from her home on 5 June 2025

Omphile Sebiloane was with her family when thugs broke into their home to commit robbery

They kidnapped Omphile, and she was later found safe and unharmed, and South Africans praised God

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Omphile Sebiloane was found a day after she was kidnapped. Images: Heidelberg Times/ Facebook and Fizkes/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

RATANDA, HEIDELBERG — An eight-year-old girl from Ratanda in Heidelberg, Gauteng, was kidnapped from her home during a robbery and was later found safe and unharmed.

Heidelberg girl goes missing

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, shared a Facebook post of Omphile when she went missing on 5 June. Sebiloane was with her family when men reportedly broke into their home to commit robbery.

The men then reportedly kidnapped Omphile. According to Heidelberg Times, Omphile was reunited with her family on 6 June. The circumstances surrounding her kidnapping remain unknown.

Stories about GBVF

Recently, the body of Olorato Mongale was found in Lombardy West in Johannesburg on 35 May 2025 hours after she went on a date. The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal hunted the suspects down and cornered the main suspect in Amanzintoti. A gunfight ensued, and he was fatally wounded.

The police discovered that Mongale was a victim of a syndicate that reportedly targeted women at malls. One of the men arrested in connection wth he murder, Fezile Ngubane, was released after the police discovered that he too was a victim.

The mutilated body of a 14-year-old girl was found in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, on 1 June. A passerby was walking in Durban Deep when they saw the body and alerted the police.

South Africans relieved

Netizens commenting on Facebook were happy that she was found.

Netizens were happy that Omphile was returned safely. Image: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Maryke Pretorius said:

"Amen. Thank you, Lor,d for all our prayers. So glad for her family and keeping her safe."

Uzo Omuta said:

"What a relief! What God cannot do does not exist."

Lebo Masalesa said:

"The way I was praying for this little girl. God is great."

Temiah Booysen said:

"Thank you, Jesus, for her safe return."

Mluleki sodubo Njapha said:

"Ecstatic. thankful to God Almighty."

Margaux Schlebusch said:

"So thankful that she is safe."

