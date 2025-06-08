A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Ekurhuleni after he took a car for a joyride, which ended in death

The incident happened in Brakpan when the young boy took his father's car and drove it into a wall

A 14-year-old who was in the yard was killed by the incident, and the City of Ekurhuleni has cautioned parents to be more vigilant

BRAKPAN, EKURHULENI — The Ekurhuleni government has cautioned parents to be vigilant and not leave their car keys lying around after a 12-year-old was arrested for a joyride gone wrong on 7 June 2025.

Boy kills teenager in joyride

According to Eyewitness News, the incident happened in Brakpan. The boy had taken his father's Mazda and gone on a joy ride. The joy ride came to an end when he drove into a wall of a house. He failed to obey a stop sign and knocked the teenager over. The teenager was certified dead on the scene.

The City of Ekurhuleni's spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, urged parents to be more careful. He said community members must make sure that keys are kept safe, and children must not be given access to vehicles. The community held a vigil for the 14-year-old who lost his life.

An 11-year-old's joyride in Ekurhuleni ended when he killed a passenger. Image: Katlehong News & Info K1

Source: Facebook

Recent accidents in South Africa

What did netizens say?

South Africans commenting on Facebook discussed the case.

Given Mabussi said:

"What a tragedy. A very young boy is having his life taken away from him because of a reckless kid. The owner of the vehicle must be held accountable."

Khayelihle Khaya said:

"The parents must answer big time. Rest easy, boy."

Aloeschka Joubert said:

"May God heal the hearts of the bereaved parents. This is an unfortunate and painful story."

