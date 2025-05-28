Four people lost their lives in a horrific accident on the R38 in Mpumalanga between Kaapmuiden and Louws Creek near Barberton

A case and a bakkie collided with each other, and the occupants of the bakkie were not found at the scene of the accident

Three people died in another accident on the R23 between Val and Balfour when a sedan and a light-delivery vehicle collided wth each other

MPUMALANGA — Seven people were killed in two horrific accidents in Mpumalanga on 27 May 2025. Four people died in one accident, and three were killed in the second accident.

First accident kills 4 on R38

According to SABC News, a bakkie and a car collided with each other between Kaapmuiden and Louws Creek near Barbeton on the R38 in the evening. The authorities found that the four deceased were in the car when the accident happened. However, the occupants of the bakkie involved in the crash were not on the scene.

Second accident on R23 kills 3

The second accident happened on the R23 between Balfour and Val. Three people died when a light delivery vehicle nd a sedan got into a head-on collision. A female and two males died in the accident. The victims were burned beyond recognition.

Recent horrific accidents

Eight people were killed in an accident involving a truck and a light motor vehicle on the N2 in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, on 11 May

Three teenagers died in the Eastern Cape on 11 May when a bakkie overturned on the N2 highway near Beacon Bay

One person died and three were injured in a head-on collision on the R102 in the Eastern Cape on 17 May

Three children lost their lives in Worcester, Western Cape, on 23 May when a taxi and a truck collided with each other

Three people were killed and several others were injured when a bus plunged off a bridge in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on 27 May

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook called for cooler heads to prevail on the roads.

Prince Khulekani said:

"As a country, let's do better on our roads."

Simo Socikwa said:

"We need to be calmer and more patient on the roads. Most of these deaths are not accidental, but are caused by recklessness."

Sharon Struckmeyer asked:

"Why are there so many accidents costing people their lives? Is there no law enforcement on our roads anymore?"

Petori Brapiter Mkhwanasi said:

"Yoh, what's happening? There is an accident on the roads every day."

Zuko Kele Sky Zoleka asked:

"How many times have we urged people to drive carefully and reduce speed?"

4 killed in Western Cape collision

