South Africans were shaken after four people 3ere killed when two cars collided with each other in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape

The incident happened on the N2 on 6 May 2025 between a bus and a smaller vehicle at the KwaNokuthula intersection

South Africans were worried about the condition of the roads and called for motorists to be safe when driving

PLETTENBERG BAY, WESTERN CAPE — Four people lost their lives when a bus and a vehicle collided with each other on the N2 in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on 6 May 2025.

When did the N2 accident happen?

According to SABC News, the incident happened at the KwaNokuthula intersection in the early hours at 2:20 am. A bus and a vehicle collided with each other. It's unclear how the collision took place. Four people were confirmed dead.

South Africa and accidents

In March, South Africa was ranked as the country with the highest number of alcohol-related road accidents. Online driver platform Zutobi published a report titled "The World's Safest Roads." Zutobi found that the country was placed number two on the list of the highest road deaths. South Africa also has the lowest seatbelt-wearing rates in the world.

The Department of Transport celebrated a 45% reduction in road fatalities over the easter period. The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, presented a report showing a significant decrease in fatalities in the 2025 Easter period. She revealed that 167 people were killed on the roads during Easter, a decrease from the 307 who were killed in 2024.

In Gauteng, 15 people were killed in crashes over the Easter weekend. Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State also recorded fatalities for this period. A total of 73 people were injured on KwaZulu-Natal roads.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were horrified by the accident. Some commented on the number of accidents that have taken place recently.

Apex said:

"Today alone, I think I read about three different accident stories in South Africa. Where are the experts who defended the cops?"

Tamofo Le Letina said:

"Speed kills. This message only appears to people who drive cars."

Kefas Mtaba said:

"So painful. Our Lord Jesus, comfort the families."

Lebotha Kgobe Lups said:

"Reckless driving is our main challenging task in this country. Many people, drivers in particular, do not even respect pedestrian crossing lines."

Siphesihle Nkosi said:

"Every day for the last three days, there has been an accident."

Dylan Mthabisi said:

"So sad. Tomorrow is never promised to anyone."

