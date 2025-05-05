The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) wants action after two officers were murdered

The two female officers were killed in separate incidents on Saturday, 3 May 2025, in the Western Cape

South Africans also called for stricter punishments following the deaths of the off-duty officers

POPCRU wants swift action taken after two off-duty officers were murdered in the Western Cape. Image: Peter Mogaki/ Darren Stewart

WESTERN CAPE - Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) is calling for action to be taken after two police officers were murdered in the province.

The officers, who were both off-duty at the time, were killed in separate incidents on Saturday, 3 May 2025. Investigations are now underway into the deaths of the officers.

POPCRU disturbed by officers’ murders

With investigations currently underway into the murders, POPCRU has called for a swift response, saying it was disturbed by the deaths.

POPCRU's provincial secretary, Mluleki Mbhele, called for the criminals responsible to be brought to justice.

"We are very saddened by the murder of these two police officers. We want to denounce it as a barbaric act of cowardice for those people who have committed this heinous crime,” he said.

Female officers killed in the Western Cape

In the first incident, an off-duty officer was found murdered in Langa on the morning of 3 May.

The 31-year-old constable was found in her vehicle close to a primary school with gunshot wounds. She was a member of the Bishop Lavis South African Police Service (SAPS).

In the second incident, a 35-year-old administrative clerk was shot dead in a parking lot next to the Gatesville Mosque in Athlone.

A woman who was travelling with her was wounded in the shooting and rushed to a nearby medical facility. No arrests have been made with either murder, and the motives for the shooting remain unknown.

The deaths come days after South Africans were dealing with the tragic news that three police officers from the Free State were killed while en route to Limpopo. The officers were first feared to have been kidnapped after they disappeared without a trace. Their bodies were later discovered in the Hennops River.

The three officers were missing for six days before their bodies were recovered from the Hennops River. Image: @SABCNews

South Africans also call for swift justice

Much like POPCRU, South Africans also called for action to be taken following the murders.

Lerato Mamabolo said:

“Our law needs to be changed. We can’t afford to hear sad stories every day.”

Thuthukile Khumalo added:

“The justice system must be amended. You kill a cop; you spend the rest of your life in prison. Not this parole nonsense.”

Marobelor Evans stated:

“All killers should not be shown any remorse.”

Loggie Vim Govender said:

“Condolences to the families. We cannot have our police officers getting shot or murdered. We need to take a stand and say life sentence with no parole.”

Sgwalaza suggested:

“Now the SAPS must start a heavy crackdown on these killers, otherwise the situation is going to get out of hand.”

Speeding potentially caused the constables’ deaths

In a related article, a senior SAPS officer said that speeding could have resulted in the deaths of three constables.

Deputy National Police Commissioner of Investigations, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, said the car was speeding in the rain.

Briefly News reported that the constables’ bodies were found in the Hennops River in Tshwane on 29 April 2025.

