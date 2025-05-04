A South African Police Service (SAPS) clerk was shot and killed near a mosque in Athlone in Cape Town, Western Cape

The incident happened as the constable and another woman were exiting their vehicle

South Africans were worried about the police killing as SAPS investigates a case of murder

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A police officer was killed in Athlone. Images: Nigel Jared and Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

ATHLONE, WESTERN CAPE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Athlone n the Western Cape, is investigating a case of murder after a constable was shot and killed outside a mosque on 3 May 2025.

SAPS officer killed in Athlone

According to the South African Police Service, the 35-year-old officer was in a car with a 56-year-old woman in the afternoon when two armed men approached them as they were getting out of the car. They fired shots at them, and the officer, who was stationed at the Kraaifontein police station, was killed. The woman who was with her was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police opened a murder and attempted murder case, which the Anti-Gang unit detectives will investigate. The police have called on members of the public to contact them with information that could lead to the suspects' arrests.

A Kraaifontein police officer was killed outside a mosque. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

South Africans furious

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were fed up with the killings.

Teddy Moonga said:

"Too many South African killings. For heaven's sake, can the president make a decisive decision?"

Modise Semara said:

"Criminals know that they will go to jail and eat pap and beans, and life goes on as normal."

Mhana Mesha N Oscar said:

"The police need to stop demanding and taking bribes, otherwise they won't win this battle. I'm not saying this is related."

Surprise Prino Nkwinika said:

"A lot is happening within SAPS, and honestly, it's scary. Every day, something is going down."

Thabiso Thaanyane asked:

"What is happening within SAPS? How will the members of SAPS protect society when it looks like they are the ones who need protection the most?"

SAPS officer kills himself after shooting girlfriend

In another incident, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg-based police officer killed himself after shooting his lover. The incident happened in March 2025.

The officer, stationed at the Parkview Police Station, allegedly shot his girlfriend several times at their flat in Doornfontein. She survived and was rushed to the hospital.

