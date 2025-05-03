The South African Police Service's National Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the three constables who were found dead may have died from an accident

Speaking at the scene on 1 May when the police found the car in Hwnnops River, he said the vehicle may have capsized first before hitting the wall

Some South Africans doubted that the car was damaged because of an accident and questioned the validity of the claims

General Fannie Masemola theorised that the three cops died by accident. Images: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @AFRICANDEMOC/ X

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said on 1 May 2025 that the car in which the three South African Police Service constables were travelling when they disappeared on 23 April may have flipped over before landing in the Hennops River.

Fannie Masemola suspects the accident killed cops

According to TimesLIVE, Masemola spoke hours after the VW Polo that Constables Boipelo Senoge, Keamogetswe Buys and Cebekhulu Linda were last seen in was extracted from the Hennops River. Divers retrieved the car, which was submerged in the river. The police identified it using the chassis and VIN numbers.

Masemola said an investigation would be launched to determine the trio's cause of death. However, see said the car looked like it capsized first before impacting with the barrier and plunging into the water. He said that until forensic investigations are finalised, it looks like the officers died by accident.

Fannie Masemola said the three cops may have been killed in an accident. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Some netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post did not believe that the cops died by accident.

Nhlanhla Wimfana Mnisi said:

"If he means the Polo that I saw in the SAPS flat bed tow truck, then it didn't look like it was an accident, but it looked like it was stripped and cut off, unless the doors flew clean off the car."

Hyrene Esterhuizen asked:

"With the water that strong to cause this much damage on a vehicle, how is it possible that the bodies are found in the vicinity of the wreckage? Wouldn't it be further downstream?"

Ciza Tony asked:

"How can a car capsize, hit the wall barrier, and land in the water again?"

Teboho Metsing said:

"It hit the barrier, but for some reason, there was no debris on the road."

In a related article, Briefly News provided a timeline of the case of the police officers. It covered the case from when the officers went missing to when they were discovered a week later.

The officers were last seen at the Kranskop Toll Plaza on the N1 before their cellphones and vehicle data switched off. They were found on 29 April in the Hennops River in Tshwane.

