The family of Constable Cebekhulu Linda, one of the three South African Police Service constables, wants answers about what happened to Cebekhulu

Linda and his two colleagues, Boipelo Senoge and Keamogetswe Buys, died while on their way from Bloemfontein to Limpopo

Linda's family wants to know how the alleged accident transpired when the police initially reported that they are investigating a case of hijacking and kidnapping

Cebekhulu Linda's family has unanswered questions. Images: South African Police Service

FREE STATE — The family of Constable Cebekhulu Linda, one of the South African Police Service officers who disappeared on 23 April 2025 while on their way from Bloemfontein to Limpopo, still has unanswered questions about how Cebekhulu died.

Cebekhulu Linda's family has questions

According to SABC News, Sipho Linda, the family's spokesperson, said the family accepted that their son had died in an accident. However, questions still lingered about the events that led to the accident.

Linda said the case was initially reported as a hijacking and kidnapping case. However, the police informed that Linda died in an accident. He said the family wanted to know how the accident occurred.

" Knowing my son, he was very careful. I mean, he wouldn't drive from Bloemfontein if he were negligent. And why was he driving on the far left?"

The police held a joint memorial service for the three constables on 6 May in Bloemfontein, Free State. The officers were reported missing after they were last seen at the Kranskop Toll Plaza on the N1 on 23 April. Their bodies were discovered six days later in the Hennops River in Tshwane.

Cebekhulu Linda's family wants answers about the deadly accident. Image: South African Police Service

What you need to know about the death of the constables

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on SABC News' Facebook post also had questions and shared their views.

Thapedi Freddy Motshabi said:

"Sorry for their loss, but the family must tell us the reason why their loved ones left their homes so late. Did they sleep enough, or were they busy during the day?"

Muofhe Tshikovhele said:

"The fact that they know that it's an accident would be answer enough. People get involved in accidents every day."

Joe Joe Joe said:

"They must hire a private investigator to get answers."

Tilah Galosi Manabele said:

"Those that would answer better are no more. They are just in denial."

Solly Palare said:

"I hope they find answers."

Deputy National Commissioner says trio were killed in an accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the deputy national commissioner of investigations, General Shadrack Sibiya, said that the three constables died in an accident. He dismissed any other plausible causes as a conspiracy theory.

Sibiya said the officers were driving fast and in wet conditions. He stressed that there was no foul play involved in their deaths.

