Father of One of 3 Deceased SAPS Constables Opens Up About His Daughter
South Africa

Father of One of 3 Deceased SAPS Constables Opens Up About His Daughter

by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • Paul Senoge, the father of Boipelo Senoge, spoke up about the life of his daughter, who was one of the South African Police Service officers who died recently
  • She and two other constables disappeared on 23 April, and their bodies were discovered six days later in Centurion, Tshwane
  • He said that she would have celebrated her birthday on 4 May, and said he was relieved that they could've died because of an accident

Constable Boipelo Senoge's father said he is relieved that the car they were travelling in was found
Boipelo Senoge's father remembered his daughter fondly. Images: Lulu Bongi Dlamini
Source: Facebook

FREE STATE — Paul Senoge, the father of Constable Boipelo Senoge, who was one of the South African Police Service officers who disappeared on 23 April 2025 and were found, said he was relieved that the vehicle they were travelling in was recovered. He also opened up about her life.

Deceased officer's dad speaks

According to eNCA, the families of the three constables identified their bodies. Senoge said his daughter was supposed to celebrate her birthday on 4 May. Senoge said that he was relieved that the VW Polo they were last seen in was recovered. He called on the police to continue with the investigation. He said he still had questions and would wait for the investigation to conclude before they enquire.

"If it's not an accident like I saw, I want those who (allegedly killed them) to be punished. She loved her family. We never had problems with her. Everything she did, she reported.

Official funerals for the officers

The South African Police Service also said that the three constables, Senoge, Keamogetswe Buys and Celekhulu Linda, would be given official funerals. Senoge's funeral will take place on 8 May at the St Peter Anglican Church in Rocklands, Mangaung. She will be buried at the South Park Cemetery. Linda's funeral will take place on 9 May, and he will be buried in Mangaung. Buys will be buried in Thaba Nchu on 10 May, and a memorial service will be held for them on 6 May. The police also confirmed that the back part of the VW Polo was located.

The police confirmed that the rear part of the VW Polo the three dead constables travelled in was found
The back part of the officers' car was found. Image: South African Police Service
Source: Original

The officers were last seen at the Kranskop Plaza on the N1 on 23 April. They were on their way to Polokwane, Limpopo, where they were deployed. Their phones were off, and the vehicle's teaching device was also off when they disappeared.

What you need to know about the fallen constables

SAPS recovers VW Polo from the Hennops River

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police recovered the constables' vehicle in the Hennops River on 1 May. The discovery came two days after the bodies were found.

The police's divers combed the Hennops River and recovered the vehicle. Parts of it were still missing when they pulled it out of the water.

Source: Briefly News

