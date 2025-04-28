The South African Police Service (SAPS) is offering a R350,000 reward for information regarding three missing constables

Constables Cebekhulu Linda (24), Keamogetswe Buys (30), and Boipelo Senoge (20) disappeared without a trace while travelling to Limpopo

South Africans continue to speculate about what happened to the trio who have been missing since 23 April 2025

A R350,000 reward is on offer to anyone with information that will lead to a breakthrough in the case of three missing officers. Image: @SABCNews

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

FREE STATE - The South African Police Service (SAPS) is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding three constables who remain missing.

Constables Cebekhulu Linda (24), Keamogetswe Buys (30), and Boipelo Senoge (20) were travelling to Limpopo from Bloemfontein when they went missing.

The constables were travelling in a VW Polo, registration number JCL 401 FS, with its last known location being the Engen fuel station, near the Grasmere Toll Plaza on Wednesday, 23 April. The vehicle’s tracking device and the officers’ cellphones have been off ever since.

Police offer huge cash reward for information

As the days pass without any trace of the trio, police have ramped up their efforts to find the missing officers by offering a huge cash reward. A R350,000 reward is on offer to anyone with information that will lead to a breakthrough in the case.

The hefty fee was announced by SAPS National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, who met with the families of the missing officers on 27 April in Bloemfontein.

SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola met with the investigating team and the families of the missing officers. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

Masemola also met with Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, as well as the team involved in investigating the disappearance of the three police officers.

With the matter attracting national attention and speculation rife on social media, Masemola said that they didn’t want to speculate on the motive of the disappearances. Police are investigating a case of kidnapping.

The incident is the second major kidnapping case this month. On 15 April, SAPS rescued an American pastor who had been kidnapped on 10 April.

He called on the public for assistance, believing someone had information about the officers. Anyone with information is urged to call the investigating officer, Captain Chaacha Manga, on 082 527 6099.

South Africans weigh in on missing officers

The sudden disappearance of three officers has taken social media by storm, with many speculating what could have happened to them. Some South Africans also questioned how safe ordinary citizens were when even the police weren’t safe.

Hilfe Thuso asked:

“If police officers are missing, what about us civilians?”

Given Mpho Wanne Rams suggested:

“They must first check what cases they were working on, and who could be a threat on that case. Obviously, someone was tracking them on route to where they were going.”

Patricia Skhumba exclaimed:

“This country goes from bad to worse every day.”

Vincent Hlatshwayo questioned:

“Even police are missing. Where will we go for safety?”

Kele Mantoa said:

“They must have seen something that they were not supposed to see, so someone had to get rid of them. I suspect drug dealers or other police officers.”

Standwell Komando Dawira Bill said:

“The police, who are supposed to protect the citizens, just disappear like that without a trace. Now there's a reward. I feel sorry for the ordinary person.”

Mjikelo Nkosi added:

“If police officers disappear, then there has to be something big behind it. They can’t go missing just like that.”

US Pastor returns home after kidnapping ordeal

Briefly News reported that Pastor Josh Sullivan returned to the United States of America after a recent kidnapping ordeal.

Sullivan was taken from his church in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape on 10 April and was rescued days later.

He described the ordeal as the worst experience in his life and thanked God for delivering him from death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News