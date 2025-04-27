Pastor Josh Sullivan, who was rescued after he was kidnapped in Gqeberha, returned to the United States

He was taken from his church in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape on 10 April and was rescued days later

He said the kidnapping was the worst experience in his life and thanked God for delivering him from death

GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE — US pastor Josh Sullivan, who the South African Police Service rescued after he was kidnapped, has returned to his home country, the United States after his horrible ordeal.

What did Pastor Sullivan say?

According to The South African, Sullivan is currently in his home state of Tennessee. The man of God was kidnapped from the church he founded in 2018 in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, on 10 April 2025. He was held for five days in a safehouse in Gqeberha before the police rescued him in a shootout that resulted in the death of three suspects.

He said he wanted to thank God for delivering him for the worst experience of his life. He also said he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord 28 years ago, and because of his relationship with Christ, it gave him the peace he needed to get through the ordeal. He also thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the South African police for rescuing him. The United States embassy also thanked the police for the rescue effort.

South Africans saddened

Netizens commenting on Facebook were heartbroken that he left and returned to his country.

Sam Gillmer said:

"I'm sorry pastor. you should have felt safe. I'm sorry this happened to you. It's the reality of our country. We live amongst thugs."

Alick Masori said:

"To people who are truly anointed, t's easy to understand this considering the ay this happened. In a way, God was testing his faith as well as those who were in congregation. Faith without tests is dead. this ordeal will boost his spiritual journey."

Noborh Shimzarh said:

"There is a calling in being a husband and father to your kids. In fact it is the great calling God gave to Adam and eve, to multiply and fill the earth. God's richest blessings to you and your family."

Moeleti Moldlekoa said:

"We're happy for the pastor because it was going to worsen the already bad relationship between Sa and the US. Congratulations to the SA law enforcement agencies for the great job."

Tiger van Niekerk said:

"Even churches aren't safe in SA. God is watching. Praise him that you are safe."

3 SAPs officers kidnapped

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service launched a search for three police officers who were kidnapped. The trio were enroute to Limpopo from Bloemfontein, where they were stationed.

The police said they were last seen on the N1 Kranskop Plaza when they were taken. The police appeared to the public for information that could lead to their rescue.

