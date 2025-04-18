The United States Embassy in South Africa praised the work done by law enforcement officers in rescuing a pastor

Pastor Josh Sullivan was kidnapped in Gqeberha on Thursday 10 April 2025, and safely rescued on Tuesday, 15 April

South Africans joked that Donald Trump could go easy on the country now after the American pastor was rescued

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The US Embassy praised law enforcement officers for saving a kidnapped American pastor, leaving many to joke that Donald Trump can go easy on the country now. Image: Tim Robberts/ Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

EASTERN CAPE – South Africans are hoping that the United States of America will now go easy on South Africans after an American citizen was rescued by police recently.

Pastor Josh Sullivan was kidnapped in Gqeberha on Thursday 10 April 2025, while giving a sermon at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell and safely rescued by South African Police Service (SAPS) members on Tuesday, 15 April.

The news of his rescue was heralded by the United States Embassy in South Africa, who commended police for their swift response.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The US Embassy in SA praised the swift response by law enforcement officials. Image: Mike Kemp

Source: Getty Images

Embassy praises SA law enforcement for rescue

In a statement posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), the US Embassy expressed its gratitude to all local law enforcement units involved.

“We are grateful for their cooperation with the US Mission. The US Mission remains committed to continued collaboration with South African counterparts to promote the safety and security of US citizens,” the Embassy stated.

You can view the full statement below:

Pastor unharmed during shootout

The 45-year-old pastor was lucky to be alive as cops and criminals engaged in a shootout before he was rescued.

Eastern Cape Police Spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba, explained that police traced the suspects to a house in KwaMagxaki, where they spotted a vehicle belonging to the suspects. The men attempted to flee the scene when they spotted law enforcement officers, opening fire while they did.

Officers responded and fatally wounded three of the suspects during the exchange. The pastor, who was in the vehicle, was unharmed despite being in the middle of a shootout.

South Africans hoping to win America’s favour

Social media users weighed in on the embassy’s statement, with many saying they hoped it proved to USA that the country wasn’t as bad as Donald Trump suggested. Others questioned if the kidnapping wasn’t staged just to impress the US.

@DavidWTedder said:

“Cut us some slack now please.”

@OlympusLuthada stated:

“Bad things are not happening here. Perhaps maybe that side where Trump lives.”

@NguluvheKhulu added:

“Tell that orange one to stop lying about our country, nywee nywee bad things are happening in South Africa.”

Vienna Iradian Soghokian said:

“Found and safe. Just wondering if this could have been a ‘fake kidnapping’ from the ANC to put them in the spotlight with America?”

Thanduxolo Mqeke claimed:

“Trying to buy trust from Trump.”

Isaac Mahlangu added:

“Yeah, Trump must reduce those tariffs to show appreciation.”

Anas Mia asked:

“They can't sort out simple cases. How did this happen so quickly? Probably faked the whole thing.”

@RichmanSekatane said:

“Now tell your president that good things are happening in South Africa.”

Fake police officers kidnap pastor and his wife

Briefly News reported that a pastor and his wife were kidnapped on 23 August 2024 in Evaton, Gauteng.

The couple were taken by two suspects who were pretending to be police officers with a fake blue light.

The real police were able to rescue the pastor and his wife and arrest four suspects on 27 August.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News