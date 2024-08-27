The South African Police Service arrested four suspects after they kidnapped a pastor and his wife in Evaton, Gauteng

The incident happened as the two were on their way from Bethlehem to Parys when fake blue-light police stopped them

They were taken to Evaton in Sedibeng, and the police found a toy gun and some money when they rescued them

EVATON, GAUTENG — A pastor and her husband were kidnapped while on their way to a conference in the Free State, and the police rescued them in Evaton, Gauteng.

SAPS rescues kidnapped pastor and wife

According to TimesLIVE, Pastor Phillip Mashudu and his wife Elsie were stopped by suspects pretending to be police officers. The members of the Blue Lights gang stopped them between Parys and Bethlehem in the Free State.

After kidnapping them with a toy gun, they took them to Evaton, where they held them for a few days from 23 August. The police found them in a house in the township on 26 August. They were luckily unharmed. Before they found them, the police hunted the suspects and arrested three in Sharpeville. The suspects led them to the house in Evaton, where they found the couple and arrested a fourth suspect. They will appear before the Sasolburg Magistrates Court on 29 August.

SA was relieved couple was rescued

Netizens on Facebook were happy that the kidnapped couple was rescued.

Carly Calvin Matshaba said:

"We thank God for protecting them."

Prince Simba Unendoro said:

"They hijacked the wrong pastor. They were supposed to hijack Mboro."

Vybz Pulse jokingly asked:

"Their God didn't warn them about the danger ahead?"

Vincent Hlatshwayo replied:

"Their God is at work because He sent the rescuers."

