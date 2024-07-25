Two female Chinese nationals had a harrowing experience in which they were kidnapped and taken to Alexandra in Johannesburg

The suspects then demanded a R20,000 ransom note, and it was paid, after which the victims were rescued

The South African Police Service confirmed to Briefly News that the suspects are still at large and have not been identified either

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service rescued two Chinese nationals who were kidnapped for ransom

Johannesburg kidnap-for-ransom victims rescued

According to a statement, the incident happened in Bramley in Johannesburg on 24 July. A man was driving his two female employers to purchase a camera. Two men approached him and pointed at him and the two victims with guns.

The suspects then reportedly pulled the driver out of the car, robbed him of his firearm and escaped with the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered in Alexandra, and a R20,000 ransom was paid for their return. The police's investigations led them to 10th Avenue in Alexandra, and they rescued the victims.

SAPS confirms suspects still at large

SAPS spoke to Briefly News about the case and the suspects' whereabouts.

"No suspect has been arrested as of yet, and the police are still following every lead."

Netizens worried about kidnapping incidents

Netizens commenting on @Abramjee's tweet were concerned that there was another kidnapping-for-ransom incident.

Yolly said:

"I hope they are found safe."

M said:

"It never ends."

Thato Malemone said:

"China must send their special forces."

Family Guy said:

"There is a terrorist organisation in SA."

Emmah Jiyane said:

"The country has gone to the pits."

SAPS foils kidnapping attempt

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the SAPS' Anti-Kidnapping Team prevented an abduction.

A Zimbabwean businessman was kidnapped and taken to a house in Diepkloof. The police found him the next day and arrested the 14 alleged kidnappers, including two Mozambican and three Chinese nationals. SA applauded the SAPS for their work.

