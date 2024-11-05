Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of alleged Cape underworld figure Mark Lifman

Lifman was gunned down in the parking lot of the Garden Route Mall a day before a scheduled court appearance

The 57-year-old is the fourth person to be murdered among those standing trial for the death of Brian Wainstein

Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of Mark Lifman. Image: @Rabbitking007/ Cornel van Heerden.

WESTERN CAPE - Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Mark Lifman.

The 57-year-old, who was an alleged Cape underworld figure and businessman, was shot dead outside the Garden Route Mall in George on Sunday, 3 November.

Lifman was killed one day before he was due to appear in court for the murder of steroid dealer Brian Wainstein.

Police arrest two men

Western Cape SAPS have confirmed that two men, aged 37 and 53, were apprehended near Uniondale in connection with the murder.

The men were first taken in for questioning before they were officially charged with the murder.

Police were able to track down the men relatively soon after the murder, thanks to the assistance of law enforcement officials, security companies and crime watch groups.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that the men are expected to appear in George Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 5 November.

Lifman becomes fourth accused to be murdered

The 57-year-old is the fourth person to be murdered among those standing trial for the death of Wainstein.

He was due to appear alongside Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, Egan Norman, and Andre Naude, but the case has since been postponed following his death.

Despite the postponement, the state confirmed they would continue prosecuting the remaining accused.

“The State will not stop the prosecution or withdraw charges against any of the remaining accused following the incident,” NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said.

Lifman appears in court

Briefly News reported how security was tightened at the Western Cape High Court in a related article.

Security was beefed up ahead of the appearances of two alleged crime bosses and their co-accused.

Nafiz Modack and 14 others were in one courtroom, while Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and their 12 co-accused were in another.

