2 Arrested for Murder of Mark Lifman, Alleged Underworld Boss Gunned Down Before Court Appearance
- Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of alleged Cape underworld figure Mark Lifman
- Lifman was gunned down in the parking lot of the Garden Route Mall a day before a scheduled court appearance
- The 57-year-old is the fourth person to be murdered among those standing trial for the death of Brian Wainstein
WESTERN CAPE - Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Mark Lifman.
The 57-year-old, who was an alleged Cape underworld figure and businessman, was shot dead outside the Garden Route Mall in George on Sunday, 3 November.
Lifman was killed one day before he was due to appear in court for the murder of steroid dealer Brian Wainstein.
Police arrest two men
Western Cape SAPS have confirmed that two men, aged 37 and 53, were apprehended near Uniondale in connection with the murder.
Mark Lifman shot dead in George mall parking lot, Mzansi celebrates death of criminal underworld figure
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The men were first taken in for questioning before they were officially charged with the murder.
Police were able to track down the men relatively soon after the murder, thanks to the assistance of law enforcement officials, security companies and crime watch groups.
Provincial Police Spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that the men are expected to appear in George Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 5 November.
Lifman becomes fourth accused to be murdered
The 57-year-old is the fourth person to be murdered among those standing trial for the death of Wainstein.
He was due to appear alongside Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, Egan Norman, and Andre Naude, but the case has since been postponed following his death.
Despite the postponement, the state confirmed they would continue prosecuting the remaining accused.
“The State will not stop the prosecution or withdraw charges against any of the remaining accused following the incident,” NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said.
Lifman appears in court
Briefly News reported how security was tightened at the Western Cape High Court in a related article.
Security was beefed up ahead of the appearances of two alleged crime bosses and their co-accused.
Nafiz Modack and 14 others were in one courtroom, while Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and their 12 co-accused were in another.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za