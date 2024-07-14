Four suspects nabbed for ATM bombings in Katlehong and Thokoza would appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court

Gauteng police said the crew was found in possession of stained notes and explosives, amongst other things

South Africans applauded the SAPS for arresting the alleged criminals and ridding the streets of unlicensed weapons

Four suspects linked to ATM bombings around Gauteng would appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court. Images: SAPS/Supplied

Four suspects found with stained cash and explosives were scheduled to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on 15 July 2024.

SAPS trace alleged ATM bombers

Gauteng police arrested the suspects after several reported ATM bombings in Katlehong and Thokoza recently. The SAPS’ Colonel N Kweza said the police arrested two of the suspects on 11 July 2024 while a third, who was shot, managed to escape:

“The injured suspect was later arrested together with another suspect over the weekend. A firearm was also recovered. One of the firearms recovered, a shotgun, has since been linked to another crime.”

Kweza explained that only three suspects would be in court, as the fourth alleged culprit was in hospital under police guard.

Police charged the group with ATM bombing and possession of explosives and firearms.

Mzansi applauds SAPS

Facebook users congratulated the police for apprehending the suspects; however, some netizens felt the judicial system would undo the officers’ hard work.

Mahlodi Phooko

“A good job is done, and congratulations to all involved in apprehending and recovering the weapons.”

Bonga SB Maseko

“It's good to see such results in a short space of time. It shows that if law enforcement agencies work together, everything shall be right. The famous General Nhlanha Mkhwanazi once said: to forgive them it's up to God but it's up to us to send them to him"

Lucky MO

“Good job, officers. But we all know they'll be out soon. Our justice system is failing us.”

Zanemvula Bhayi'kakhetshe Nono

“️❤️ well done, everything has an expiry date.”

Nhlanhla Dhlamini

“Wish SAPS in Kwa-Thema could also join in the investigation; we have had business and ATM bombed in recent months; well done again to men and women in blue!♂️”

SAPS prevent possible murder after seizing firearms and ammunition

Briefly News reported that the police arrested seven suspects and retrieved weapons and ammunition.

The SAPS was tipped off that the suspects had unlicensed weapons at the homestead.

Netizens applauded the SAPS, while others pointed out criminals easily accessed weapons.

