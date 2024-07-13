The Hawks are investigating the cash-in-transit heist that took place on the Leandra-Ogies road in Mpumalanga

A group of assailants reportedly attacked an armoured money truck and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash

Hawk’s provincial head, Major General Nicholas Jacobus Gerber, has urged the public to assist investigators in tracking down the culprits

The DPCI was probing the CIT heist on the Leandra-Ogies road in Mpumalanga. Images: WIKUS DE WET/AFP and DPCI/Supplied.

The Hawks in Mpumalanga have called on South Africans to assist them in their probe into a cash-in-transit heist on the Leandra-Ogies road near Goed Gevonden Mine.

Suspects attack money truck near Ogies

A group of assailants reportedly attacked a cash truck around 17:30 on 12 July 2024 and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the Hawks, the truck was travelling from Leandra to Emalahleni when the suspects shot at it with AV with rifles and pistols. Spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said that when the vehicle stopped, the suspects disarmed the security team and forced it out of the truck:

“The suspects then placed explosives on the vehicle and bombed it. They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash using a white Toyota Etios with tinted windows, a silver Ford Guga and a gold Toyota Corolla.”

The Hawk’s provincial head, Major General Nicholas Jacobus Gerber, said such crimes threatened financial institutions and put communities at risk. He further urged the public to share any information on the incident with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Colonel Mokwana at 0824619278.

Mzansi weighs in on CIT heist

Many netizens shared their opinions on the latest CIT heist.

@The_World2023 asked:

“Don’t we have space technology that can give us real-time information about violent crimes, bombings, etc. and help us to prevent these terrorists from terrorising our society? If we don't, I think we need it more urgent @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa @GovernmentZA.”

Zenzile James said:

“I haven't heard, ‘the CIT security guard shoot the robbers’ [it’s] always the police.”

Leroy Leroy commented:

"Top dogs are involved, the government could have done something to combat such a crime in minimal period"

