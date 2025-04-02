South Africans were a little sceptical about Woolworths’ low prices after a TikTok user shared their catalogue

Mzansi people realised that the store was not as expensive as they thought, and some came up with theories for why things were suddenly affordable

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments that generated over half a million views

A South African TikTok page that highlights great deals for Mzansi recently posted low food prices.

A Woolworths food catalogue was posted earlier in the week, causing quite a buzz online.

Mzansi sceptical about low prices

A TikTok page that shares good deals with South Africans recently posted a Woolworths food catalogue that advertised their products at low prices. Mzansi was not quick to believe their eyes and questioned why things were affordable, especially at that particular store.

Woolworths is known for selling fresh and organic goods, which can be pricey, along with the rest of their catalogue. Most people buy food elsewhere to avoid paying more at Woolworths.

After seeing the good deals, South Africans came up with theories as to why food had suddenly become cheap, with some assuming that the goods were close to expiring.

Here's a list of food and prices:

Carrot cake - R155

2.5 kg Sugar - R50

2.5kg Cake wheat flour - R35

2 litres Full cream maas - R72

50ml caramel-flavoured essence - R35

2 x 250ml Long life milk - R48

4 x Nestle dessert treats - R44

1 Litre liquid egg whites - R140

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi sceptical of Woolworths prices

Social media users shared their thoughts about the sale in a comment thread:

@Spiro1888 said:

“Checkers is more expensive than Woolies.”

@Rouaan Avril Jewaskiewitz was confused:

“Which Woolworths is this, because that sugar price is wrong?”

@Y.girl✨️decided:

“Pick n Pay and Spar are more expensive than Woolies.”

@benzibokuhlejonas pointed out:

“Amasi has gone up; now it’s usually R55 for two.”

@Fatima Butler cried:

“Those are not deals, Woolies has become so expensive. I can’t shop there anymore.”

@Nkeles asked:

“When is this deal ending?”

@Nkoe responded:

“Started on the 24th, ends on the 6th, dear.”

@Tshego Dimple Moyo-M said:

“This page is the best. I literally got even more at Woolies today and I only went there for milk.”

@nondunozulu commented:

“In my opinion, I think the basics at Woolworths are actually very cheap.”

@user4113539946256 explained:

“These are on sale because they're close to the expiry date.”

@Leah’s_mom wrote:

“The last time I bought a carrot cake from Woolworths, there was an insect in a cocoon attached to the pecan nuts on the top of the cake. I had guests coming for dinner, and Woolworths tried to gaslight me.”

@Rouaan Avril Jewaskiewitz commented:

“I see a different price for the sugar on the app.”

