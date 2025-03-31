South Africans got a little emotional after one lady found an old newspaper with a food and beverage catalogue

Consumers were stunned to see just how low the prices were a decade ago compared to now, and started reminiscing

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments in a now-viral TikTok video

South Africans have cried many times about the economy’s effect on the cost of living as many people cannot afford the basics.

South Africans were emotional after seeing food prices from 2015. Image: @Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd

Source: Getty Images

Food and electricity prices keep rising while salaries stay the same, and unemployment is becoming frustrating.

SA reflects on 2015 food prices

A Xhosa lady paged through an old newspaper, where she found a 2015 food and beverages catalogue that made her emotional. The youngster got emotional when she saw the super low prices as she scanned the leaflet.

The hun was stunned to see a 10kg combo for less than R300 and almost broke down as she paged to see the ridiculously low prices on each page. The woman recorded the specials that seem ridiculously cheap compared to the thousands people spend on basic food items that run out before the next payday.

People on social media are plugging each other with different places where they can purchase food at an affordable price but shop owners soon realise their great demand and capitalise off of it. Grocery hauls on TikTok have become popular as people are interested in knowing how some people spend their money on food and whether or not bulk buying is much more affordable than going to the stores monthly.

The Xhosa woman’s video went viral after she uploaded it with the caption:

“Food prices from 2015 compared to how things are going.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reminisce about good times

Social media users were emotional after being reminded about the affordability of living a decade ago versus now:

Mzansi missed Zuma's reign after seeing 2015 food prices. Image: @4045

Source: Getty Images

@Sidumise_sky realised:

“2015 was yesterday.”

@Nkanyezi decided:

“This is heartbreaking.”

@stargirl🌟decided:

“Zuma’s economy didn't disappoint.”

@Rati Mohlala explained how inflation works:

“In 2035, we will be saying 2025 was cheap.”

@Olona Zito asked the lady:

“Why does it sound like you’re crying?”

@Rabi🫧 exclaimed as she remembered the old days:

“Yho, Ramaphosa!”

@BeeKay Sechogela reminded Mzansi in the comments:

“Bro, with R1000 you could buy two months' worth of groceries”

@Palma Mutsengiwa wrote in the comments:

“These prices tripled.”

@Kearan Smyth shared with Mzansi:

“Back then, we were buying baked beans as a side, but now it’s the main meal.”

@Skhumba remembered how people acted back in the day:

“And we thought this was expensive.”

3 More grocery-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans bashed a gent who surprised his grandmother with massive groceries and shared pictures on Facebook.

A South African lady took Mzansi grocery shopping with her and shared what she got for R2000 at Makro.

One woman went viral on TikTok after she shared her R900 grocery haul and stunned many people with the amount of items she bought.

Source: Briefly News