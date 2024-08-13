A woman on TikTok showed off her impressive skills of buying food for less as she flaunted a satisfying haul on TikTok

The lady managed to get all of her essential products, including skincare, meat, dairy products, vegetables and fruits, cereal, and drinks

Social media users could not believe that she spent under R1000 for such a massive purchase and asked for the lady's hack

The university student showed Mzansi how to shop like a pro in South Africa's spiralling economy. The lady bought all her essential grocery items for only R950.

A student impressed Mzansi with her massive R950 grocery haul. Image: @lalieey_.

Source: TikTok

Her ability to tick every essential off her grocery list for less than R1000 impressed social media users, and she also received queries on how they could save more and still manage to purchase satisfying monthly groceries.

Student shows Mzansi how to shop like a pro

Shopping in South Africa's economy can be a very tricky activity. Grocery shopping today is nothing compared to how joyful it was a couple of years ago when R500 could get you a house full of essential items that could last up to a month.

Today, R500 can get you a vegetable combo, and if you're lucky, you can get a loaf of bread; that's how hectic things are. An impressive university student showed Mzansi how to shop like a pro after spending only R950 on her monthly groceries.

The money-savvy student was able to buy everything from toiletries, meat, dairy products, snacks, fruit and vegetables, drinks, and more for under R1000. She caused major chest pains when she posted a stunning grocery haul that intrigued many South Africans to ask the lady's secret to spend less money while buying more.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by student's impressive grocery haul

Social media users were gagged by the lady's ability to save while buying more essentials. Mzansi expressed their admiration for the money-savvy student and also asked for some hacks to save more on groceries:

@lelllo_02 asked for some help:

"This would have costed me R1500, how do you do it?"

@Barb’s admitted:

"It’s a lot for R950."

@Mpumelelo Ntuli shared:

"Because of My Bad Luck, It Would’ve Cost Me R2K."

@_ investigated:

"There is no braai pack, it's not south African enough."

@🍏🍎🍉🍐🍋‍🟩🍇🍉🍓🍋🍊🥭🍑🍒coughed up:

"A lot of your items are unnecessary and very unhealthy."

Family of four spends more than R8K on monthly groceries

Briefly News also reported that the cost of living in South Africa has citizens working for monthly groceries. Mzansi has been screaming about the unbearable inflation and the ridiculous food prices.

A family of four shared that they spend around R8000 a month on groceries, and they still need to top up.

