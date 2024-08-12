The cost of living in South Africa has citizens working for monthly groceries

Mzansi has been screaming about the unbearable inflation and the ridiculous food prices

A family of four shared that they spend around R8000 a month on groceries, and they still need to top up

A South African family of four spends over R8000 on monthly groceries but still tops up before payday. A woman on TikTok who enjoys talking about money wanted to discuss the price of food.

The lady was amazed by the family’s spending and wondered what it was that they ate.

Boni, a popular woman on TikTok, enjoys talking about money with ordinary South Africans. The lady usually discusses beefy salaries, but this time, she wanted to find out how much each household spends on monthly groceries.

She received various answers as each household consisted of different family sizes and interests, but one family stood out for her. A family of four caught her attention after they announced that they spent over R8000 on groceries and still need to top up.

They shared that they shop at Shoprite and Pick n Pay, where in-store deals are available to everyone with an extra savings card or smart shoppers card. The lady and the rest of the social media users who joined the chat were amazed by the family’s spending.

Boni shared her views with the caption:

“R8000 per month on food is the average.”

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to high cost of living

Boni discussed the different factors that could lead to the family’s high spending on food, but TikTokkers still found it baffling that four people spend that much on food:

@Bontle advised:

"Just buy 10kg chicken, vegetables and pap ...forget about the rest you will be fine."

@Mphumi 087 was stunned:

"Girl some of us 8k is actually a salary."

@🍂🍃A_S_H🍃🍂was ready for a different chat:

"Can we also talk about how much we spend on Electricity recently?"

@Molebogeng shared her scenario:

"Family of three, I spend R1000 and top up with R300 every weekend. I just told myself we not going to entertain ourselves with food."

