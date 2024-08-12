A lady showcased her pension fund in a clip making rounds on social media, leaving people with mixed reactions

In the footage, she flexed the amount, and it gained massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A young woman in South Africa showcased her pension fund in a video making rounds on social media.

A South African woman unveiled her pension fund amount in a TikTok video. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Woman shares her pension fund

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @homely_home6, revealed the amount in her account, which was R223 577,31. The young lady shared that due to the two-pot system coming into effect on September 1st, 2024, she would only be able to withdraw 10% of her money.

The video caught the attention of many, causing a huge debate among social media users. The clip geared many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react with mixed emotions

The online community flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's pension fund.

Baba Yaga said:

"Most of us will not see 60 years, might as well taste our hard work. Lifespan has reduced drastically."

Mrs.m_theprayingwife added:

"I am withdrawing I don’t want to lie. I’d rather withdraw than take a loan."

Tsontso shared:

"The reason for two pots was to help us pay our debt, and after COVID-19, interest rates went up. Some lost their houses. What I want to understand is will 30k make any difference if someone lost a house."

Gareth cracked a joke, saying:

"My vacation budget is sorted, then. Will take that every Nov."

