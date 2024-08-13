A young lady took to social media to showcase her R7500 hustle, and people were impressed by the hun

The TikTok clip gained massive attention on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted to the stunner's footage as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries

One creative young woman showed off how she makes money in this challenging economy. The hun shared a video on TikTok.

A South African lady flexed her side hustle business in a TikTok video that wowed many. Image: @amoes_mini_store

Woman shows off R7500 hustle

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @amoes_mini_store, gave viewers a glimpse into how to fix screen guards. The babe first charged the machine using a power bank. She then placed oil in the machine and on the phone.

@amoes_mini_store whipped the phone with a cloth, and then she placed it into the machine, and it started to do wonders.

The babe said she charges R50 per phone, making up to R7500 or more.

Take a look at the woman's video below:

SA is proud of the young lady's business hustle

Mzansi netizens flocked to the comments section to shower the hun with heartwarming messages, while some simply asked for more info.

JR21 asked:

"Where are you located? I would like to purchase that machine."

Sathekge Lindiwe commented:

"What are you pouring into that machine? The name of the liquid."

Poetic Imagination wrote:

"Please plug me with where you got the liquid. I’ve been looking for it."

Bewthifulnails_bw inquired

"If my phone already has scratches, will they disappear?"

ZeeZann cracked a joke, saying:

"At first, I thought it was washing machine yephone."

