A young woman flexed her toilet paper business, and Mzansi were proud of the stunner

In the TikTok video, the lady showed off how she started her business venture and how everything functions

The online community reacted to the woman's clip as they showered her with compliments and wished her well

A young lady was beaming with pride as she flexed her own toilet paper business, which impressed many people online.

A young South African lady unveiled her toilet paper business in a TikTok video. Image: @rathaham96

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her toilet paper business

@rathaham96 shared her journey on social media regarding her new business venture. The young lady revealed in her TikTok caption that she, along with her business partner, decided to take a risk and begin their business. As the clip continued, she unveiled all the machinery, equipment and materials needed to start their business.

The businesswoman went on to showcase her first manufactured toilet paper, and she was ecstatic, saying that her dream had finally come true.

@rathaham96 also revealed that she spent days and nights at the factory, and her family is her biggest supporter.

Watch the video.

SA shows the woman love and support

The young lady's story inspired many people online as they flocked to the comments section to send her congratulatory messages.

Style Eagle said:

"Congratulations. Please tell us about your products, price list, etc."

Ntokozo Khanyi added:

"Kudos to you guys for being brave enough to start the business, I'm so scared."

To which she responded by saying:

"Don't let fear stop you from getting your blessings."

Scentyby wrote:

"I'm inspired, girls on the move."

PoleiyMkhize commented:

"Congratulations, and I’m so proud you and your family."

Young entrepreneur's journey to opening bakery and coffee shop triumph

Briefly News previously reported that a young man created generational wealth for himself and his family by opening a bakery and coffee shop. The gentleman posted a TikTok video showcasing how his business came to life.

In the clip, the young man revealed that after passing his matric, he wanted to go to a culinary school; however, he could not afford it, so he began baking from home and started watching YouTube videos to help him enhance his skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News