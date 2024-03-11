A proud young man has taken to social media to unveil his bakery and coffee shop business, which left many people in awe

The gentleman detailed his life journey in a TikTok video, which has inspired many people online

Netizens reacted to the businessman's clip by sending him heartwarming messages, while others simply congratulated him

A young man created generational wealth for himself and his family by opening a bakery and coffee shop. The gentleman posted in a TikTok video showcasing how his business came to life.

A young man opens up a bakery and coffee shop

The footage shared by @siscondhlovu on the video platform has gathered over 153K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok within one day of its publication. In the clip, the young man revealed that after passing his matric, he wanted to go to a culinary school; however, he could not afford it, so he began baking from home and started watching YouTube videos to help him enhance his skills.

As the video progressed, @siscondhlovu said he was home every day without any job, and most employers would not hire him because he had no "work experience." As time passed, the young man became so confident with his baking that he returned to his high school to teach learners how to bake cupcakes. As the video continued, @siscondhlovu showed off a picture of a Teen Titans Go cake, which looked lovely.

As time went by, @siscondhlovu was able to open up his own bakery and coffee shop. He said:

"I opened my brake shoe after four years of saving and crying."

He stated that he made his mom the manager so that he could continue hustling for the family. He went on to open his culinary school for the youth and underprivileged. He also received his national certificate in baking and more culinary qualifications.

SA claps for the young man

The gentleman's story inspired many people as they rushed to his comments section with congratulatory messages.

Samukelisiwebiye8 said:

"I am so motivated and inspired right now. Kukhanye kakhulu kunalokhu."

Kamo shared:

"This made me cry so hard that I graduated from matric in 2017 and only got my big break in 2022 when I won a bursary at a culinary school. Learnt to bake from YouTube, started a baking business…"

Adam wrote:

"So vele God said you won’t go to the school, but you will BE the school truly blessed."

Noluvo Nunge added:

"This is huge, amazing work."

TheLazyMakoti simply said:

"Well done!! What an inspirational story."

