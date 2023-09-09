A loving mother from KZN is putting her shoulder to the wheel to ensure she gives her little girl the best life possible

The 35-year-old started a baking business after being unemployed for around six years

Talking to Briefly News, Annah Maseko spoke about the inspiration behind her enterprise and future aspirations for the business

A perseverant mother from Nazareth island in Pinetown, KZN, is doing her best to ensure her daughter has a great future.

Annah Maseko is working hard to ensure the success of her baking business. Image: Supplied.

Annah Maseko started a baking enterprise after she struggled to find work for six years.

Talking to Briefly News, the entrepreneur shares her future ambitions and the inspiring story behind how her business came to be.

The businesswoman has always loved baking

The 35-year-old notes that she has always had a passion for baking but truly decided to create a lucrative income out of her craft in 2022.

After popular baking influencer, AyaDish, who hosts masterclasses, teaching people to bake, posted about an opportunity online, Annah knew she needed to seize the chance:

"When she [AyaDish] posted about wanting to empower one lady, I grabbed the opportunity and won the competition she held.

"AyaDish then provided me with baking lessons and included another popular baker with a page called Geli Delish Cakes to also assist me in making fondant and ganache and another gentleman from Sozos Grillz & Bakes to provide me with baking equipment."

The hard-working mom of one expresses how grateful she is to everyone who contributed to the development of her business:

"Now I can provide for my family and daughter who will be turning two next month."

The KZN baker aspires to reach even greater heights

The loving mom, whose business is called Annah's Creations, is greatly supported by her mother:

"She helps me by looking after my daughter when I bake. She also helps me with washing the dishes."

Annah dreams of growing her business and improving her living conditions:

"I want to build my own two rooms because our house is small. It makes it hard to bake.

"I would also love to grow my brand and be able to buy a car to transport my baked goods and to supply big companies when they have functions. I just started introducing desserts and would love to see that aspect of my enterprise flourishing too."

