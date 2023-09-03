A determined mother of two kiddies is working hard with her catering business, using a portion of her profits to assist others

The young lady previously worked as a sales representative before taking the leap to start her enterprise

Talking to Briefly News, Sandisiwe Nkosi reflects on her passion for cooking and her dream to see the catering business reach greater heights

A mom, student, and businesswoman – this Mpumalanga woman is proving that she can do it all.

Sandisiwe Nkosi resides in Mpumalanga. She is a mom, caterer, and student. Image: Supplied.

Sandisiwe Nkosi has a catering business that she started in 2020, called Fooding with Hope, and previously told Briefly News that she uses a portion of her profits to run a feeding scheme.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the young lady reflects on the events that led to her starting a catering enterprise.

The Mpumalanga woman has an ardent love for cooking

The young entrepreneur has always loved making food and is a self-taught cook who loves trying new recipes:

“I have always loved baking and cooking. What propelled me to start my business was being indoors during lockdown and noticing on social media that people continued to start enterprises of their own, despite the various challenges they faced.”

“Everything I do is self-taught. I draw inspiration from cooking shows and other chefs on social media.”

The passionate cook had a very different job previously

Before taking the leap and starting her business, the mother of two was a sales representative at Vodacom:

“I resigned in 2022 to give my full attention to the business and its growth.”

Sandisiwe notes that her sister is her right-hand woman at Fooding with Hope:

“She knows the ins and outs of the business. I do, however, have other teammates who are on call when I need them.”

The mom of two is a multitalented woman

Sandisiwe is ambitious and has many dreams for the future of her noble enterprise. She is currently juggling her studies, as she purses a Diploma in Public Relations at ABM College SA, with her business:

“I want to continue developing products that the public can enjoy. I look forward to completing my studies and expanding my business.”

