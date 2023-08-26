A sweet businesswoman and mom in Mpumalanga believes that it’s her life’s purpose to care for others

The lovely lady has a catering business and utilises some of her profits to feed the needy in her community

Talking to Briefly News, Sandisiwe Nkosi notes that she’s teamed up with another kind lady from her church to make and distribute soup to hungry people around her neighbourhood

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

You don’t have to be rich to give back – that’s the motto of one generous mom in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

Sandisiwe Nkosi from Mpumalanga is a kind woman who feeds the needy. Image: Sandisiwe Nkosi/Supplied.

Source: UGC

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Sandisiwe Nkosi said that she was a self-taught cook who fed between 30-50 people delicious meals per week.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the young lady shares that she has teamed up with another kind woman, named Sibongile Mazibuko, who attends the same church as her:

“She is from Atteridgeville but has recently moved to Witbank. From our conversations, she had an urge to do something.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Mpumalanga entrepreneur puts her community engagement first

Sandisiwe is a businesswoman with a catering business called Fooding With Hope. She uses a portion of her profits to feed the needy. Opening up about the blessed connection with Sibongile, she said:

“From our conversations, she had an urge to do something. Seeing all the needy and less fortunate filling our streets, she started having a chat with her husband, and he advised her to talk to me.

“So, we met and decided that we'd come together and serve soup with bread on Thursdays.”

The young caterer loves using her gift to feed the hungry

Reflecting on her love of assisting others, Sandisiwe explains that it gives her great joy to help people in any way she can:

“I don't have plenty, but I also don't lack. So, with the little ‘abundance’ I am surrounded by, it feels like the right thing to share.

“People are facing tough situations and I can't do much to help, but I can offer a meal that takes off a load. That meal, I believe, gives hope to them, and the smile they give me gives me fulfilment.”

Cape Town lady feeds the homeless and needy despite being jobless herself: “I’m following in my mom’s footsteps”

In a related story by Briefly News, a kind community activist from Lotus River in Cape Town provides aid to the needy, despite being unemployed herself.

Beryl Williams feeds the downtrodden in local informal settlements and donates shoes and clothes to needy kiddies.

The kind parent says that her mother’s love for filling the tummies of those less fortunate inspired her to give back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News