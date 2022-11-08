One loving teacher is making it her mission to fill the hungry tummies in her community and runs a soup kitchen twice a week from her church’s hall

Luleka Xanywa feeds 90 people twice a week, including school kids and people who are unemployed in her township

The mom of three started the feeding scheme six months ago using her own money, with her soup kitchen serving as a small salvation to many

A kind educator is doing her best to feed those in need in her township of Zolani, located in Ashton in the Western Cape.

Luleka provides soup and bread to those who need it and is assisted by a few ladies from her church. Image: Yolanda Klaas/Supplied.

Luleka Xanywa noticed that the high unemployment rates negatively impacted her community, and six months ago, she decided to take action and start a soup kitchen.

Now, the 51-year-old feeds around 90 people on Tuesdays and Thursdays, using her own money to keep the operation running.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Luleka explains that she runs her feeding scheme from a church hall using a single pot to feed as many people as she can:

“Most people in this community work seasonally from November. Some are only employed contractually for two months.

“This feeding scheme also helps those who take medication and school children [who have nothing to eat].”

The mother of three is assisted by five people who help her distribute the food, with community members arriving in their masses to receive something to eat:

“The community has asked me not to stop the programme because of how much it helps those who need it most.”

Luleka, who has been a teacher at Ashton Combined Public School for 15 years, believes it is her mission to feed those less fortunate.

Community members open up about how much the soup kitchen means to them

Briefly News also spoke to some of the people who are assisted by Luleka's project, who expressed so much gratitude for its existence:

Lulama Fante noted that before the establishment of the feeding scheme, she worried about what she would feed her children:

“The soup makes a huge difference in our homes. We used to worry what our kids would eat when they came home from school.”

Zoliswa Finiza is grateful but wishes the soup kitchen could operate daily:

"My wish is for the soup kitchen to receive some support to serve food at least five days a week.

“It is helpful to people who take medication daily to have something in their tummies before taking their meds.”

Nonzwakazi Mangcola, one of the volunteers assisting Luleka, noted that the feeding scheme brings people together:

"As women of God, the smiles from those we serve are our testimonies to God. We serve everyone from the community, regardless of faith.”

