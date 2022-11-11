A young mom who resides in Johannesburg and supports her family by making and selling stuffed toys made from wool says it’s impossible for her to give up

Gamuchirai Christine Zari has decided to make cute Christmas-themed toys featuring elves, reindeer, and more to make extra money

The 22-year-old mother and wife supports her family in South Africa and Zimbabwe and funds her brothers’ education

A young mom who makes and sells stuffed toys has opened up, saying she cannot give up on making her business a success because her family depends on it.

Gamuchirai Christine Zari creatively decided to sell festive crocheted stuffed toys for Christmas. Image: Gamuchirai Christine Zari/Supplied.

Gamuchirai Christine Zari, who prefers being called ‘Christine’, supports two households, made up of her hubby and son, who live with her in Johannesburg, and her parents and siblings in Zimbabwe.

The young lady also pays for her brothers’ schooling, despite her unstable employment status.

Briefly News previously wrote about the 22-year-old dreaming of growing her business and eventually having her own toy store.

The hard-working mom started Christine’s Teddy Bears in 2017, selling her products at markets and on the side of the road.

Now, in a follow-up exclusive interview with Briefly News, the entrepreneur says that she’s started selling Christmas-themed stuffed toys for the festive season:

“I thought people might buy these bears, so l made them. l make Valentine’s ones and Easter bunnies too.”

“With the Christmas theme, I make Santas, elves, and reindeer. People inspired me to make them as they specifically requested for me to make them.”

Mom who sells handmade woollen toys wants to grow her biz

Christine notes that her short-term goal is to buy a car to be able to sell her stuffed toys at different locations and transport them easily:

“My business is going well, but I am still working to build my company. Poverty inspires me to never give up.”

The strong woman struggles to make ends meet and pay for her siblings’ school fees. A crowdfunding page was therefore started to help the young mom on BackaBuddy.

Let's take a peek at some of the strong momma's work found on her business' Instagram page:

