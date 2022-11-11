One strong lady is thrilled about obtaining her master’s degree from Tswane University of Technology

The young lady celebrated her win online, noting that despite the challenges and tears along the way, she is proud of never giving up

Social media users commended the sis on her hard work, wishing her well on the massive personal milestone

A hard-working and dedicated young woman is proud of achieving her dream of obtaining a postgraduate qualification.

Bontle Chabaesele is amped about her master's degree. Image: Bontle Chabaesele/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young hun took to LinkedIn to post about bagging her master’s degree in building science from Tswane University of Technology (TUT), inspiring many online peeps.

Bontle Chabaesele, the woman of the moment, explained that despite the various challenges she encountered and wanting to give up at one point, she is grateful that she ultimately stayed the course, thanking those who supported her.

The graduate’s post read:

“Conferred: master's degree in Building Science. Research focus area: Sustainable construction. God can do above all we can ask for or think. All glory to God.

“I don't know how many times I cried throughout this course, but thankfully my lovely mom was always there to remind me that I needed to finish strong because I wanted this and had persuaded the departmental panel that I was fit enough for the course.”

Bontle then thanked her supervisor for their continuous support.

Her post roused positive reactions online:

Sakhiseni Joseph Yende said:

“Congratulations. I cannot wait to see you graduate with your PhD. No pressure, dear.”

Tinyiko Motileni reacted:

“Congratulations, Bontle Chabaesele. A very great addition to your knowledge. Enjoy the moment, girl. You deserve it!”

