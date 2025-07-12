A young woman posted a hilarious video of how her sister often messes with her, joking about their different nationalities.

The lady's TikTok video of the light-hearted sibling rivalry she has with her sibling from a different father

People were in stitches over the sisters' side-splitting exchange that became in viral hit among online users

Two sisters became viral sensations with a funny TikTok video. They were dragging each other in good spirits when one of them touched a sensitive topic.

A TikTok vieo of a Zimbabwean lady's hilarious exchange with her South African sister went viral. Image: @praise.kayyy

The hilarious video of the sisters received thousands of likes from people. Many commented on the video, thoroughly amused by the sisters' interaction.

In a TikTok video by @praise.kayyy, she was laughing while calling her sister for being xenophobic. The TikTokker detailed that she is Zimbabwean while her sister is South African. She hilariously accused her sister of threatening her with deportation, saying she should not be xenophobic in their house. @praise.kayyy kept asking her sister if she wanted to kick her out of the country. When the sister went to their mom, she accused her of reporting her to the government.

South Africans love to see healthy sibling banter in TikTok videos. Experts report that playful teasing between siblings can be expected. Mild teasing is considered a normal aspect of sibling relationships. According to Child Encyclopedia sibling relationships could be emotionally charged with both negative and positive emotions.

Experts reported that siblings often have moments of teasing as part of their fun. Image: MesquitaFMS

SA discuss Zimababwean and South African sisters

People joked about the interaction between the siblings . Online users shared their thoughts on sisters being of different nationalities.

somilagqaliwe said:

"'You don't say goodnight to kwerekwere" my sister please!😭😂"

Nonnie commented:

"No man, she must definitely check your papers, she can't be harassed like this in her own country lol 🤣"

Ntombi Dlamini wrote:

"At this point 😩, she needs to check those papers because attitude engaka while you are a visitor, we will not tolerate it AT ALL AT ALL 😂"

Myza added:

"'I’m promise I’m not a threat.'😭"

✨ Si ✨| 👩🏾‍🏫🇿🇦 wrote:

"Oh and the Azania government will ignore sana 🤣"

Vanessa Phini🇿🇦 added:

"This foreigner is pushing you aroung! Leave our sister alone 🤣"

PartyBudaa gushed:

"Me to my light-skinned brothers, is it because am black is it becaiuse am black 😩😂"

Puse_Maths was amused:

"You have really adopted the SA sense of humor 😂😂 "you don't say good night to kwerekweres" 😂"

🇹🇭 Noui Sang 🇿🇦 shared:

"My sister and I are similar. we don't have the same dad and we throw racism at each for the vibes 😭🤣"

