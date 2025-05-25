A Black American woman made a video regarding the 49 Afrikaner refugees who recently made their way to America

The arrival of the Afrikaners, who are seeking refuge from the rumoured racial discrimination against white people in South Africa

Online users chimed in after a woman shared her thoughts on their results of the executive order, Donald Trump signed to recognise Afrikaner farmers as refugees

An African American woman made a video sharing what was on her mind about the 49 Afrikaners who landed in America. The TikToker wanted to know more about the Afrikaner refugees in her country.

An African American woman asked about the farms of the 49 Afrikaner farmer refugees in USA. Image: Joyreidofficial / TikTok / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The American's questions about the Afrikaner refugees caused a stir in the comment section. People shared their divided opinions as they discussed the Balck American woman's thoughts.

Black American curious about Afrikaner refugees

In a TikTok video @joyreidofficial posed a question on her mind. She wondered if the Afrikaner refugees who fled because their land was taken away meant that their farms were available to the black population in South Africa. She then went on to make it clear she does not believe that the refugees from South Africa were farmers. Watch the video of the American talking about the Afrikaner refugees below:

Afrikaner refugees criticised

Briefly News reported on a young lady who exposed that one of the refugees from South Africa and the United States was her English stepfather. The video caused an uproar as some people felt that the man and faked his way to becoming an American refugee.

The man accused offline about his Identity made in video defending his name. Despite his efforts, people went on to speculate that other refugees from South Africa who are now in America may have gone there under false pretences.

Online users also had a lot to say after one of the refugees from South Africa spoke out and described the life he left in fear for his life. Netizens noted that he did not mention a farm and only spoke of five five-bedroom houses. People also criticised them for leaving his mother behind in a country where he says there is a genocide against white people.

The USA welcomed 49 Afrikaner refugees and caused an uproar on social media. Image: Chip Somodevilla

TikTok viewers discuss Afrikaner refugees

People in the comments shared their answers to the TikTok creators' questions. Online users shared their arguments that refugees from South Africa were reportedly not farmers. Read the comments below:

gwenbrooks54 said:

"Did you hear the one man said he left a five-bedroom house and some kind of business."

Beverly Waller wondered:

"And if they were farmers, were they part of the 17% of farmers that were making the money?"

juz4ofus commented:

"They are not farmers or many aren’t because in their interviews they talked about their houses and apartments… not farms "

Bronx_girl71 noted:

"One of them said that he left his 5-bedroom house to come to America. 🤷🏿‍♀️"

Peanut Toy Poodle argued:

"They didn't have anything to begin with. Why would I leave 100s of acres to come to the US with nothing."

heyhowdy24 speculated:

"Nope. Isn’t one of them a big tech owner guy?"

Another Afrikaner refugee in USA accused of not being farmer

Briefly News previously reported that one of the women who was a part of the first group of Afrikaner refugees to go to the USA caused a buzz on X. The recent United States of America refugee is facing accusations that she may have duped her way to America.

The Afrikaner who is now in the United States is reportedly from Gqeberha, where she had a house worth more than R2 million. Online users shared their reactions to the information, which paints a seemingly comfortable lifestyle of one of the refugees from South Africa.

Many people remarked that the USA was being tricked by false claims of racial discrimination against white people in South Africa. People also commented on the refugee's work history, noting that she seems to have been consistently employed.

