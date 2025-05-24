Man Fears Becoming White Phara if He Moves to America As Afrikaner Refugee

A white South African speaking isiZulu shared his perspective about why he would not move to America as an Afrikaner refugee

Afrikaner farmers in South Africa received a protective executive order signed by Donald Trump, which allowed them to apply as refugees

Some white people in South Africa have taken to social media to explain why they would not opt to leave South Africa despite reports of a genocide

A white South African who speaks isiZulu left people laughing. He explained his take on the arrival of the first group of Afrikaners who were accepted as refugees in America.

The TikTok video by the white South African received thousands of likes. People commented with their thoughts about his comically honest take on whether his life was in danger in South Africa.

White South African and explains why he won't leave

TikTok creator @bj_031 explained the reason why he won't leave South Africa in isizulu, asking what he could possibly do in America. In the video, he said that if he were struggling in South Africa, he would probably be worse off in America. He exclaimed, "a person is struggling already in South Africa, now I must struggle in America?". Brian said he would rather stay because he noticed there are white pharas in America. Watch the video below:

Afrikaners reject USA refugee offer

Briefly News reported on other Afrikaners who have spoken out to declare that they do not want to leave South Africa. One man, married to a black woman, went viral for brushing off the invitation to become a refugee in South Africa.

In another story, a man passionately explained his reasons for staying in the country. The man went viral as he responded to people who came for him amid the buzz about Afrikaner refugees.

SA amused by white man refusing Afrikaner refugee status

Online users cracked jokes about the young man's video. Peep commented that the video of the white South Africans being carefree in the country would confuse Donald Trump..

matrix2.0 said:

"Trump will be confused."

4493213105968 commented:

"That's a really South African citizen. That's a good citizen, let's stay together️❤️🙏"

DAVID wrote:

"Afriforum don't like this😂"

makhelwane remarked:

"You are really SA you are Zulu man and a strong South African."

Mbalenhle joked:

"Please ungahambi let's go to Home Affairs sishade🥰😂"

vambane cheered:

"This one is us 😂😂 don't go, my brother."

🇿🇦🫴 Lee ndow 🤌🇿🇦 laughed:

"They only want abelungu e America 🇺🇸 not wena 😔😔😔 ungum Zulu nje wena 💯"

