A TikTok video of a refugee resettlement manager in America left people curious about the conditions the 49 Afrikaners in the US will be living in

The Afrikaner refugees who were the first to arrive in America caused an uproar on social media, and now people want to know how they will live in America

The TikTok video showing an example of how a state in the USA organises houses for refugees fascinated South Africans

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Afrikaner refugees in America have been the subject of many discussions on social media. A video recently posted by an organisation in the United States, which takes care of refugees, left many people wondering whether Afrikaners will be treated similarly.

South Africans wonder about the types of homes Afrikaner refugees will live in. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: UGC

A video of a refugee resettlement manager in and America caught the attention of South Africans. Many people began speculating about where the Afrikaner refugees would go.

Refugee house in America fascinates SA

A video on TikTok shows a refugee resettlement manager from Lifitng Hands International (an NGO) in the USA giving a tour of one of the houses for refugees. Many people took the video as an example of the houses that refugees from South Africa may receive. The video was made by a Utah-based organisation that helps refugees. The 49 Afrikaner refugees arrived in Alabama. The manager showed that refugees they help get standard homes, and if there are kids, they are also given toys and books for the children. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA speculates about Afrikaner refugee homes

Despite the refugee resettlement manager's organisation being based in Utah, many people share their comments as though Afrikaner refugees would receive similar housing. People shared their thoughts about the house provided for refugees.

Afrikaner refugees were warmly welcomed in the USA. Image; Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

mamikiepearlsiqana said:

"😂Imagine leaving your 5-bedroom for that 😂"

Ms Party commented:

"They can't do this for their homeless people who need it."

Gif Rancini wrote:

"This looks... Sad. Each one of those items is easily available in SA, probably for a lower cost too. The great heist of 2025 was not of a presidency, but of people from another country."

itumeleng_Sehlangu🦋 added:

"This is sad because these organisations seem genuine and want to help really people in danger and need, but to think they getting scammed by these people and taking space for people who really are in genocide and in need breaks my heart. I hope God expose them.🥺"

Sphelelemthethwa remarked:

"Good luck to them, we don't mind people leaving South Africa. What we don't like is the lies they told about genocide and persecution."

4 Briefly News stories about Afrikaner refugees

One of the men who moved to America as an Afrikaner farmer got exposed by his stepdaughter who claimed that he was an Englishman.

The supposed Afrikaner refugee responded to claims that he and attained refugee status in the USA through dishonest means, and he explained his side.

An American made a video dedicated to welcoming Afrikaner farmers when they first set foot on American soil after being granted refugee status.

Another American made a video as a beginner's guide to America to help the Afrikaner farmer refugees who arrived in America.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News