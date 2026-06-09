Durban businessman Kgolo Da Guru has reportedly found love again, following his very public split

In October 2025, reports that he and his former partner, Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu, were back together swirled but were never confirmed

Now, Mzansi has reacted to Kgolo's alleged partner, with many roping in Annie into the conversation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kgolo Da Guru and his ex-wife, Annie Mthembu, have allegedly split. Image: kgolodaguru

Source: Instagram

If controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula's latest post is anything to go by, former reality TV star Kgolo Da Guru Mthembu has allegedly moved on and found love.

Da Guru allegedly finds love

SA is convinced that Durban businessman Kgolo Da Guru has found love again after his public divorce from The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star, Annie Mthembu. Despite rumours that the former couple had rekindled their romance, Da Guru has trended over his alleged relationship with a Durban teacher.

@Musa_Khawula came in with a spicy caption, which said:

"Meet Kgolo Da Guru's new girlfriend...she is a teacher by profession...whilst Kgolo Da Guru is still a struggling club manager, hence Annie Mthembu divorced his broke self," he alleged.

Check out Musa's post here.

Mzansi reacts to Da Guru's alleged new love interest:

@Sportsbabe96940 said:

"She’s pretty. I remember back in the days he dated the pretty Pearl Nxele. He has taste."

@reaschwarz stated:

"He has an eye for them."

@RhulaniNmakamu reacted:

"Good for him for moving on. She’s really gorgeous. Very gorgeous, but naye lo Annie she’s thriving since she walked away chomi."

@Kels18969093615 shared:

"Pretty wings divorced him? Thought they were trying to fix things. Oh, Annie, cleanse your heart, my baby, maybe things will start opening up again."

@registerrtovote defended the new couple:

"Musa and delivering news with captions that are lies. She left because of infidelity, and Kgolo is doing just fine. What a gorgeous girl."

Da Guru on changing over a new leaf

Just recently, Da Guru celebrated turning over a new leaf and entering sobriety. He has always prided himself on turning to God when he was faced with adversities.

"About a year ago, I made a decision that changed my life. In an industry built around celebration, late nights, and pouring into everyone else. I chose to pour into myself. I chose to be sober. It wasn’t easy. When your environment normalises excess, discipline becomes a quiet rebellion," he wrote, adding that he has spent one year sober.

Kgolo Da Guru and Annie Mthembu have broken up. Image: annie_mthembu, kgolodaguru_exp

Source: Instagram

Da Guru buys new home

In a previous report from Briefly News, in October 2025, Kgolo Da Guru expressed relief that he had been given a chance to restore after his faith in God grew. This realisation came after he was photographed in a home, many fans assumed was his.

"A God of Restoration. I’m forever grateful for a second chance to rebuild. Falling in love with Jesus was the best thing I’ve ever done for my life."

Source: Briefly News