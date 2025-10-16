South African reality TV star Annie Mthembu has reportedly gotten back together with her estranged husband Kgolo Da Guru

The controversial Musa Khawula alleged that Da Guru even moved back to their marital home

Kgolo also shared pictures of himself at their marital home, fixing the garden and other household tasks

Annie and Kgolo Mthembu are allegedly back together. Image: kgolodaguru_exp/mrsannbition

Source: Instagram

Oh, sana, what God put together can never be separated by anyone except him. Social media has been abuzz as reality TV star Annie Mthembu and her estranged husband Kgolo Da Guru made headlines regarding their marriage.

Just two months after the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member opened up in detail about why her marriage with the businessman ended shortly after they legally tied the knot, it was reported on Thursday, 16 October 2025, by the controversial Musa Khawula that the couple allegedly rekindled their relationship.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger further mentioned that Kgolo Da Guru Mthembu even went back to their matrimonial home in Durban.

"Annie Mthembu and Kgolo Da Guru rekindle their marriage. Kgolo Da Guru moves back into his marital home he shares with Annie Mthembu. This comes after Annie Mthembu and Kgolo Da Guru have been separated for over a year."

See the post below:

Da Guru also posted a picture of himself outside their marital home, looking busy, fixing the garden and captioned it:

"A God of Restoration😭😭🙏🏾 . I’m forever grateful for a second chance to rebuild . Falling in love with Jesus was the best thing I’ve ever done for my life ❤️❤️❤️#Workhard#PrayHarder#GodsFavour#bouncebackseason."

See the pictures below:

Netizens are happy for the couple

Shortly after it was made known that the popular Durban couple had allegedly rekindled their marriage, many netizens on social media were happy that they had decided to fix their marriage. Here's what they had to say below:

DJ Sabby said:

"This comeback is personal, In God’s guidance and trust. We fail forward and grow upwards."

sihle_bester wrote:

"My Wish Is For This Family To Be United Again. It's so weird ukuthanda abantu kangaka that you don’t even know."

iamkhanyie commented:

"I just finished my midnight prayer (I’m abroad), and I felt led to check Instagram. I asked the Lord, What is it that You want to show me? The very first thing that appeared was your post. Congratulations brother. God truly restores those who put their trust in Him. You cannot serve God and He not restore you."

yolie220 mentioned:

"In my 40s, I'm realising for the past 3 decades I've underestimated God and His abilities....That man can do ANYTHING, all we need to do is ask and trust Him...that's all...akufuni kwanto engakho kuthi. The little that He requires (i.e. obedience), He also sends help for you to achieve it. Our job is to just ask. You are making God shine bhuti, and He is still going to do more for you."

Annie Mthembu allegedly rekindled her love with Da Guru. Image: @mrsannbition

Source: Instagram

Kgolo “Da Guru” Mthembu shares details of his marriage with Annie

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Annie Mthembu's estranged husband, Kgolo “DaGuru” Mthembu, opened up about their marriage and financial troubles.

Appearing on Mo and Phindi's podcast, Kgolo opened up about his fall from grace as a businessman. He also shed light on a heartbreaking loss he and Annie faced in their marriage.

Source: Briefly News