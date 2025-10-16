South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently admitted that he will never invite Gayton McKenzie to his show on Kaya 959

The popular star has made it known on social media that he dislikes the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

Dhlomo also shared with his fans and followers why he wouldn't want to have McKenzie on his show

South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has always been an outspoken star on social media who has always stated who and what he likes or dislikes, and recently, she spoke about the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, the star whose source of wealth was under scrutiny previously, was questioned by one of his fans he would bring McKenzie to the studio and interview him during his show.

However, Dhlomo didn't waste any time as he fully admitted that he would never invite Gayton McKenzie to his show on Kaya 959 ever and that the reason why he wouldn't is that the Minister is allegedly an idiot.

This happened after the Kaya 959 radio presenter was annoyed by McKenzie for his behaviour after Bafana Bafana won their World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda.

The fan asked Sizwe:

"Would you invite Gayton to your show? It seems like you dislike the guy."

He wrote:

"To do what here? The guy is an idiot."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Shortly after the media personality admitted that he would never interview the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Dhlomo's post. Here's what they had to say below:

@ncalu_k replied:

"Tone it down. You can still get your point across without using insults. How many idiots do you know of that have a similar background as Gayton who go on to be as wealthy as him? Sobe singekho thina when things hits the fan. X is not a real place. Sengihembe."

@Umbuzousamile13 wrote:

"Imagine the way he will leave the microphones wet...it rains saliva when he speaks."

@PostiveImpact89 commented:

"I still don’t know how abantu voted for Gayton, seriously, it doesn’t make any sense. Shuthi abantu can vote for anything that promises what they believe. This is why I think believers are dangerous."

@ke_warra responded:

"Lapho, I agree with you. I don’t even know why we have a gang leader as a minister. We know that gang membership doesn’t end when the person leaves prison; they continue their allegiance even on the outside, helping to build “an empire” on behalf of the gang."

@IAm_TAP1A mentioned:

"When Gayton was in prison, he exposed a lot of wrongdoing, potentially helping other prisoners go through the system of rehabilitation peacefully without being sexually abused or forced into gangs, etc. Say what you want about him, he represents justice, peace & equality."

Sizwe Dhlomo questions Mkhwanazi's donation money

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo was curious about the R44K donation money that was meant for General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

He gave a shout-out to influencer Chris Excel on his radio show and also called him out, as he was the one who initiated it. Chris Excel has given an update on what happened to the donation money, seemingly giving people peace of mind.

