South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, left a bitter taste in many people's mouths

Bafana Bafana earned their places at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their 3-0 victory over Rwanda

Social media users and Sizwe Dhlomo dragged the Minister, and his posts divided the timeline

Sizwe Dhlomo trolled Minister Gayton McKenzie for celebrating Bafana Bafana's win. Image: Dwayne Senior and Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana might have made history at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, 14 October 2025; however, all eyes were unfortunately on Gayton McKenzie. The SA soccer team qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, taking place in the United States.

That's because the minister was so proud of the boys that he was all over the soccer pitch, doing interviews and distracting them while they spoke to the media.

Bafana Bafana has earned its place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in America. Image: Mohamed Tageldin/Middle East Images/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe slams Gayton McKenzie

Reacting to a video of Gayton excitedly jumping and hugging a player following the game, Sizwe said that the minister is very annoying. Check out his X post below:

This would not be the first time Sizwe Dhlomo has called out the minister. In September, the Kaya 959 presenter said that Gayton was being hypocritical when reacting to the decisions made by the SA Human Rights Commission.

He labelled the findings defamatory and reckons that politics are at play. This was due to his previous distasteful remarks about black people.

"Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has rejected the SA Human Rights Commission’s finding of prima facie hate speech against him, over historical social media posts. He says the decision is defamatory and politically motivated," the SABC wrote on their caption.

In his post, Dhlomo said, "Oh, so he does understand the idea of humiliation & impugning a person’s dignity? Lol!"

SA drags Gayton McKenzie

Mzansi seems to be annoyed by Gayton as well. Below are some posts from X users:

@setlhalokat said:

"Even Razzmatazz knew his place when he was sports minister. This one is annoying. No decorum whatsoever."

@u_mlungu laughed:

"You'd swear Gayton was Man of the match."

@IvynSambo stated:

"Gayton McKenzie and Danny Jordaan are annoying me. I just wanna celebrate Bafana Bafana."

@NVR145 joked:

"They are both celebrating because it's an all-expense-paid trip for them to next year's World Cup."

@GriffinGre12276 exclaimed:

"Duuuuudeee😭GET GAYTON AWAY FROM MEDIA , WE’VE HAD ENOUGH!"

@k_sithebe said:

"Gayton acts like he contributed, meanwhile, he's just a minister."

@EllnequeS24 defended the minister:

"He can be annoying af, but he's the most visible Minister of Sport I've seen so far. He is all over the place at every sporting even,t encouraging and supporting. He is actually doing what his portfolio requires."

@neavyfornow asked:

"One can see the discomfort on the faces of the people he’s interacting with. He needs to tone it down and adopt a more professional approach. Can PA members please talk to their leader on the side?"

Sizwe criticises Gayton deleting racist tweets

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo had reacted to Gayton McKenzie deleting his racist Twitter (X) posts.

The minister was called out for removing his old tweets, as many people believed he was attempting to cover his tracks by cleaning up his timeline. But the damage had already been done.

Source: Briefly News