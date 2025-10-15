Thandiswa Mazwai Celebrates Late TKZee Star Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala’s Heavenly Birthday
- Thandiswa Mazwai recently sent a shoutout to the late TKZee member Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala
- On his heavenly birthday, King Tha gave Magesh his flowers on social media, and fans followed suit
- Supporters and peers celebrated the legendary Kwaito star's life and legacy with heartfelt messages
South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai celebrated Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala's heavenly birthday.
The legendary Kwaito star and founding member of TKZee tragically died in the morning of 15 August 2022, from a reported epileptic seizure. This, according to a statement from his family. He was 45 years old.
On what would have been his 49th birthday on 14 October, the TKZee page on Twitter (X) posted an old video of Magesh reciting one of his verses and explaining the lyrics, all while affirming his passion for Kwaito.
In response to the nostalgic video, Thandiswa Mazwai hailed Magesh:
"The GOAT!"
Though their paths never crossed in song, it's clear that Magesh had a significant impact on King Tha, leading her to refer to him as the greatest of all time, a title typically given to a person or thing considered the best ever in a particular field.
Since Tokollo's passing at the height of TKZee's comeback, the group, consisting of Kabelo Mabalane (K) and Zwai Bala (Zee), went on a brief hiatus before finally returning to the stage.
Fans took to social media to celebrate Magesh's life and legacy with heartfelt messages, lamenting what could have been had he still been around.
Read Thandiswa Mazwai's message below:
South Africans celebrate Magesh's birthday
Online users flooded the comment section with birthday messages for the legendary Kwaito star. Read some of their comments below:
tokollo2000 praised Magesh:
"Happy birthday to my ninja, Tokollo Magesh Tshabalala, the most lyrical artist you can find on this continent. We love this place."
Xesibelihl said:
"Magesh mfana kaMshengu."
Guzoom2001 wrote:
"Though he's no longer here with us, his music still echoes through our hearts and souls like a timeless melody that never fades. Have a happy heavenly birthday, Gush! Gush! Gesh!!!"
La_Key986 declared:
"The best ever to do it."
KokiiKay lamented:
"He would’ve loved this moment."
Media personality Penny Lebyane cheered:
"Magesh! #TokolloTshabalala."
Kevin_Tyrog116 raved:
"Geshino, Magesh!"
The comment section served as a powerful testament to the enduring strength of Magesh's legacy. Even in his absence, the heartfelt messages confirmed that his music continues to resonate across the continent, echoing in the hearts and souls of his fans.
Though he may be gone, his spirit and lyrical genius remain a timeless, celebrated force in Kwaito music.
